Camera specs leak for the 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+0
A few days ago, tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) passed along leaked camera specs for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Despite some rumors stating otherwise, the tipster said to expect Sammy's top-of-the-line flagship model to offer an improved 108MP HM3 imaging sensor (possibly with a mode that captures enhanced details). There could also be a 12MP Ultra-wide Sony sensor, a 10MP 10X Periscope Telephoto Sony sensor, and a 10MP 3X Telephoto Sony sensor.
Both will sport the same camera array on the back starting with Samsung's own ISOCELL GN5 50MP sensor which features 1µm pixels. A 10MP Telephoto sensor will provide 3x optical zoom, also with 1µm pixels, and a 12MP Ultra-wide sensor that carries the same specs as the one expected to be used on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That means it will feature 1.4µm pixels and an f/1.4 aperture.