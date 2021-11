Camera specs leak for the 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

A few days ago, tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) passed along leaked camera specs for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra . Despite some rumors stating otherwise, the tipster said to expect Sammy's top-of-the-line flagship model to offer an improved 108MP HM3 imaging sensor (possibly with a mode that captures enhanced details). There could also be a 12MP Ultra-wide Sony sensor, a 10MP 10X Periscope Telephoto Sony sensor, and a 10MP 3X Telephoto Sony sensor.





Today, Mr. Universe (for lack of a better title) leaked some display and camera specs for the other two phones in the Galaxy S22, umm, universe; that would be the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+. The Galaxy S22 will sport a 6.06-inch display according to the tipster, and the Galaxy S22+ will have a nice-sized 6.55-inch screen.





Both will sport the same camera array on the back starting with Samsung's own ISOCELL GN5 50MP sensor which features 1µm pixels. A 10MP Telephoto sensor will provide 3x optical zoom, also with 1µm pixels, and a 12MP Ultra-wide sensor that carries the same specs as the one expected to be used on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That means it will feature 1.4µm pixels and an f/ 1.4 aperture.







The selfie snapper on both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be a 10MP sensor with 1.22µm pixels and an f/2.2 aperture. The selfie snapper on the two handsets has been at 10MP ever since the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were each equipped with an 8MP selfie sensor back in 2018.