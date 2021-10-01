Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
Samsung

Samsung S22 Unpacked event set for January, lower release price may stay

Daniel Petrov
By
1
Samsung S22 Unpacked event set for January, lower release pricing to stay
Samsung is gearing up to start the production run of the Galaxy S22 series, reports Korean media The Elec, meaning that the S22 specs and design plans are more or less settled by now. 

Granted, we did hear that Samsung would be mulling about a month longer whether to call the S22 Ultra a Note 22 Ultra, and whether to fit the camera area in a P or 11 shapes, prototypes of which you can see below, but the naming convention has seemingly been settled on S22 Ultra, after all.

Expect a Samsung S22 Unpacked event in January


The report even breaks down the production share of the three expected S22 phones - about 50-60% for the 6.1" S2, 20% for the S22+, and the rest goes to the 6.8" S22 Ultra - marking a drastic shift for the middle child whose predecessor the S21+ had a 30% production share planned from the onset.

Rather explicable, given that the Plus versions don't offer much but the bigger screen compared to the smaller, more affordable model, while for a bit more you can get the decked-out Ultra flasghip. 

This breakdown would be even more valid for the S22 Ultra that will come with an S Pen silo inside like the Note models of yesteryear, and offer the kitchen sink of Samsung's engineering prowess.


Galaxy S22/Plus/Ultra batteries


Recently, a purported Galaxy S22 battery leaked out in the flesh, and the 3800mAh capacity rumor confirmed, marking a slight decrease from the S21's 4000mAh unit. 

The S22 phones are expected to be shorter and stubbier, after all, with wider screen aspect ratio and a 0.1" shorter screen diagonal for the S22 and S22+ which might have led to the capacity shrinkage.

Now, however, we learn from other Korean insiders that the S22 series batteries, at least in the initial batch, will be made not just by Samsung, but also supplied by China’s Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), one of the world's largest battery makers.

While both battery makers were used for the infamous Galaxy Note 7 model, Amperex has since supplied Samsung with the S21 series packs, as well as the A series, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds without any issues. Why?

Well, ATL can make batteries much cheaper than Samsung can due to China's long term investments and subsidies in the field that saw its production capacity balloon to world's number one level, and economies of scale kicked in.

Using Amperex batteries was one of the reasons that Samsung was able to cut the S21 series production costs, hence lower the models' pricing significantly compared to their predecessors, and the S22 models will carry that trend, it seems.

As a reminder, the Galaxy S22 is expected to have a 3800mAh battery, the S22+ a 4500mAh unit, and the S22 Ultra will keep its giant 5000mAh battery pack and perhaps only add faster charging to the mix. 

Ultrafast top-ups and breathtaking 65W or even 120W chargers are something that Chinese phone makers (and batteries) have been able to pull ahead of everyone else with lately, after all, and Samsung may have taken notice. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G are still incredibly popular
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G are still incredibly popular
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is in stock right now at an unbeatable price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is in stock right now at an unbeatable price
-$100
Multiple sources tell tipster to expect Apple Watch Series 7 to launch mid-October
by Alan Friedman,  0
Multiple sources tell tipster to expect Apple Watch Series 7 to launch mid-October
Samsung Galaxy A02 is finally getting its Android 11 update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung Galaxy A02 is finally getting its Android 11 update
Once again Apple must include earbuds inside the iPhone box in France
by Alan Friedman,  1
Once again Apple must include earbuds inside the iPhone box in France
ASML's next-gen EUV promises faster phones with improved battery life for the next decade
by Alan Friedman,  0
ASML's next-gen EUV promises faster phones with improved battery life for the next decade
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless