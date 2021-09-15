Reliable tipster leaks Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G charging speed and Exynos 2200 details









The latest tidbits specifically concern the S22 Ultra model, and even after several different insiders got the Apple Watch Series 7 design wrong, we're still inclined to trust Ice Universe, who primarily specializes in Samsung leaks and is rarely wrong when making predictions with "100%" confidence.

A charging speed upgrade... on par with the S20 Ultra





You may not remember this now, but 2020's 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G beast brought 45W charging technology to a Samsung flagship for the first time. Oddly enough, the Note 20 Ultra 5G released in the fall of the same year brought that number down to 25 watts, a maximum speed retained by the full S21 roster and both of the company's latest foldables.





If Ice Universe is correct , the world's largest smartphone manufacturer will go back to 45W support early next year, which is obviously a good but not exactly an impressive thing.

















At the same time, it's important to remember that the S20 Ultra didn't exactly shine in the real-world charging speed department, so let's hope Samsung will do a better job of materially upgrading its super-premium non-foldable device this time around.

More on the Exynos 2200 powerhouse





The same aforementioned Twitter leaker is also ready today to share some juicy inside info on possibly the most highly anticipated Samsung-made chipset ever.





The Exynos 2200 will follow in the footsteps of the 2100 silicon powering the "international" versions of the Galaxy S21 , S21+, and S21 Ultra, with the most crucial change undoubtedly being the adoption of an AMD GPU for the first time.









This will replace a good but not great Mali G78 MP14 graphics processing unit baked into the Exynos 2100 SoC and clocked at a maximum frequency of 854 MHz. While numbers don't always tell the full story as far as actual speeds are concerned, we can definitely expect a massive upgrade from the Exynos 2200's 1250 MHz AMD GPU.





In terms of CPU improvements, it doesn't sound like Samsung has anything drastic in the pipeline, cooking up a predictable switch from Cortex-X1 to Cortex-X2 technology for the high-speed 2.9 GHz primary core while retaining the 2.8 and 2.2 GHz frequencies for the unnamed triple and quad-core clusters joining said X2 beast.



