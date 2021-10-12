Galaxy S22 Ultra could get the Burgundy red color option

Galaxy S22 colors: White, Black, Rose Gold, Green

Galaxy S22+ colors: White, Black, Rose Gold, Green

Galaxy S22 Ultra colors: White, Black, Dark Red







The Dark Red color option on this list is probably the same Burgundy red mentioned in the IceUniverse’s post. Some people speculate that this is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s Product (RED) colors option but there’s no indication that this is indeed the case.



debuted the Burgundy red color option with the Galaxy S8 back in 2017 as a luxury option and rolled it out in South Korea on November 27th. The color option carried over to the next generation and morphed into Cardinal red in the



Our take

Frankly, phone manufacturers are way too conservative with colors. And this has always been the case, sadly. There are color explosions such as the Lime Yellow Sony Xperia Z1 Compact, or the orange OnePlus Mclaren Concept One but the general smartphone color palette is quite bland.



There are two main reasons behind manufacturers wanting to play it safe with smartphone colors. First, sales - all statistics show that people mostly buy black and grey phones. It’s a bit of a vicious circle really because phones have been black and grey predominately, but it is what it is.



The second reason is that people put cases on their phones anyway. And most of the time these are not transparent. So phone manufacturers have delegated the color responsibility to case manufacturers, more or less.



That being said, Burgundy red is a great color and we hope it comes to the Galaxy S22 lineup.





