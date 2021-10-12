Galaxy S22 Ultra could get the Burgundy red color option

Galaxy S22 Ultra could get the Burgundy red color option1
IceUniverse posted on Twitter yesterday an image of a Burgundy red Galaxy S8 with the following text: Burgundy Red return! There’s no mention of a specific Galaxy model but the tip is in line with the latest leaks, suggesting that Samsung is working on new Dark Red and Green shades.
- Galaxy S22 colors: White, Black, Rose Gold, Green
- Galaxy S22+ colors: White, Black, Rose Gold, Green
- Galaxy S22 Ultra colors: White, Black, Dark Red
The Dark Red color option on this list is probably the same Burgundy red mentioned in the IceUniverse’s post. Some people speculate that this is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s Product (RED) colors option but there’s no indication that this is indeed the case.
The red hue next appeared in the Galaxy S20 FE (Cloud Red), and returned as Phantom Red in the S21 lineup. This tradition in offering a red color option in its Galaxy S series is poised to continue with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, if we’re to believe in the latest rumors.
Our take
Frankly, phone manufacturers are way too conservative with colors. And this has always been the case, sadly. There are color explosions such as the Lime Yellow Sony Xperia Z1 Compact, or the orange OnePlus Mclaren Concept One but the general smartphone color palette is quite bland.
There are two main reasons behind manufacturers wanting to play it safe with smartphone colors. First, sales - all statistics show that people mostly buy black and grey phones. It’s a bit of a vicious circle really because phones have been black and grey predominately, but it is what it is.
That being said, Burgundy red is a great color and we hope it comes to the Galaxy S22 lineup.
