Another leak implies phone known as Galaxy S22 Ultra will be called Note 22

In late September, when the first Galaxy S22 Ultra renders appeared, a rumor took hold that Samsung would brand the device as the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra . That rumor is back on.





Leaked renders and real-life images of Samsung's forthcoming highest-end flagship which we thought would be called be called the Galaxy S22 Ultra seem to showcase a Galaxy Note successor. The device has a boxy look and will apparently offer a slot for storing the S Pen stylus. It also stands out from the other two models.





For a while, it was rumored that the model with an S Pen silo would be marketed as the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra, the variant which we currently know as the Galaxy S22 Plus would be called the Galaxy S22 Pro, and the based model would be known as the Galaxy S22.









Leaker Tron has now reignited that rumor and he claims that there is no Galaxy S22 Ultra, and we can instead expect a Galaxy Note 22.





S22 ULTRA IS DEAD



Next is the S22 Note — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) December 10, 2021



The claim doesn't sound far-fetched, given not only the recent reports but also the ones from nearly three years ago that said Samsung would combine the Galaxy Note and S ranges down the line. A Note branding could help Samsung boost sales and make the Ultra model one of the best phones of 2022.





Whatever the name may be, we expect Samsung's premium phone to offer a 6.8-inches 120Hz display, a quad-camera setup, a 5,000mAh cell, and a flagship chipset. The new phones will likely be revealed in February and will cost the same as their predecessors.