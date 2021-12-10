Another leak implies phone known as Galaxy S22 Ultra will be called Note 22

Another leak implies phone known as Galaxy S22 Ultra will be called Note 220
In late September, when the first Galaxy S22 Ultra renders appeared, a rumor took hold that Samsung would brand the device as the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra. That rumor is back on.
Leaked renders and real-life images of Samsung's forthcoming highest-end flagship which we thought would be called be called the Galaxy S22 Ultra seem to showcase a Galaxy Note successor. The device has a boxy look and will apparently offer a slot for storing the S Pen stylus. It also stands out from the other two models.
Later on, these leaks were put to rest by a prolific leaker who claimed the Note name wouldn't return. Late last month, a report backed that up by asserting Samsung has no plans to release a Note phone in 2022, or probably ever.
S22 ULTRA IS DEAD— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) December 10, 2021
Next is the S22 Note
The claim doesn't sound far-fetched, given not only the recent reports but also the ones from nearly three years ago that said Samsung would combine the Galaxy Note and S ranges down the line. A Note branding could help Samsung boost sales and make the Ultra model one of the best phones of 2022.
Whatever the name may be, we expect Samsung's premium phone to offer a 6.8-inches 120Hz display, a quad-camera setup, a 5,000mAh cell, and a flagship chipset. The new phones will likely be revealed in February and will cost the same as their predecessors.
