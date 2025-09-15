Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
One UI 8 is ready to land on these phones and tablets: check out the full device list and find yours

Samsung's phones are getting updated to Android 16.

By
0comments
Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series
A man holding two Galaxy phones.
One UI 8 is Samsung's take on Android 16 – the latest and greatest Android OS version out there. So far, only the newest Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones have it, plus the recently released Galaxy S25 FE. That's to change.

As we told you earlier today, the One UI 8 rollout has begun in South Korea for Galaxy S25 phones

Now, the company officially announced the official One UI 8 rollout for Galaxy smartphones and tablets. What this means is that Galaxy owners of eligible devices (you'll find the full list of supported devices below) will be able to enjoy a refined operating system with a focus on personalization and AI features.

Are you excited for One UI 8?

Vote View Result


The list of supported devices



Phones:


Tablets:


The One UI 8 update is first arriving on the Galaxy S25 series and will extend to the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S24 FE, and other supported devices later in 2025.

What's One UI 8 like (and do you need it?)



One UI 8 has been in beta for quite some time now, and the stable version is finally ready for release. But what does it do?

One UI 8 builds on Samsung's AI platform by combining personalization with enhanced security. The software delivers proactive suggestions that adapt to daily routines, while features like Now Bar and Now Brief expand how users view real-time updates and recommendations across apps, entertainment, and health insights.

At the same time, new safeguards such as Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection, Knox Matrix, and upgraded Secure Wi-Fi with post-quantum cryptography reinforce privacy and data protection across Galaxy devices.

The update also advances multimodal AI, making interactions more natural and responsive. Gemini Live supports real-time visual and contextual understanding, while Circle to Search provides instant translations and gaming assistance without switching apps. These tools are designed to streamline communication and give users information more intuitively, directly on the screen.

To support different device types, One UI 8 is tailored for both smartphones and large screens. Features like AI Results View, Multi Window enhancements, and FlexWindow optimizations improve multitasking and creativity. Added tools such as Audio Eraser, customizable clock and wallpaper designs, and Portrait Studio for pets highlight Samsung's focus on personalization.

Accessibility also benefits from AI-powered features like Call Captions and Interpreter, which help make communication clearer in diverse environments, which is nice.

While not groundbreaking in any meaning of the word, One UI 8 is the next logical step in Samsung's way ahead. If you're not sure about it, just wait for a couple of days and see if other users will start to praise it or complain about it.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
