One UI 8 is ready to land on these phones and tablets: check out the full device list and find yours
Samsung's phones are getting updated to Android 16.
One UI 8 is Samsung's take on Android 16 – the latest and greatest Android OS version out there. So far, only the newest Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones have it, plus the recently released Galaxy S25 FE. That's to change.
Now, the company officially announced the official One UI 8 rollout for Galaxy smartphones and tablets. What this means is that Galaxy owners of eligible devices (you'll find the full list of supported devices below) will be able to enjoy a refined operating system with a focus on personalization and AI features.
The list of supported devices
Image by PhoneArena
Phones:
- Galaxy S25 series
- Galaxy S24 series
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy S24 FE
- Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy Z Fold4
- Galaxy Z Flip4
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy A56 5G
- Galaxy A36 5G
- Galaxy A26 5G
- Galaxy A17 5G
- Galaxy A17
- Galaxy A07
- Galaxy A06 5G
- Galaxy A55 5G
- Galaxy A35 5G
- Galaxy A25 5G
- Galaxy A16 5G
- Galaxy A16
- Galaxy A15 5G
- Galaxy A06
- Galaxy A54 5G
- Galaxy A34 5G
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
Tablets:
- Galaxy Tab S10 series
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE
- Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S9 series
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Galaxy Tab S8 series
What's One UI 8 like (and do you need it?)
Image by PhoneArena
To support different device types, One UI 8 is tailored for both smartphones and large screens. Features like AI Results View, Multi Window enhancements, and FlexWindow optimizations improve multitasking and creativity. Added tools such as Audio Eraser, customizable clock and wallpaper designs, and Portrait Studio for pets highlight Samsung's focus on personalization.
While not groundbreaking in any meaning of the word, One UI 8 is the next logical step in Samsung's way ahead. If you're not sure about it, just wait for a couple of days and see if other users will start to praise it or complain about it.
