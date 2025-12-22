Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is pronounced DOA by thousands already: should we expect a flop?

It seems that sticking with a 5,000 mAh battery for the seventh year in a row is not exactly popular.

39comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy phone.
Galaxy S26 Ultra: the next best thing! Or is that so?

We conducted several PhoneArena polls and the results swung in one direction. A direction that could make some Samsung executives frown, since thousands of respondents made it clear they’re largely unimpressed.

Which feature is the best?



Naturally, the Ultra model draws the most attention each year – that's because of the advanced cameras, the largest battery, the best display tech, the most advanced chipset… and everything in between.

As it turns out, however, the Galaxy S26 Ultra simply fails to impress you and there isn't a single feature that draws your attention.

Recommended For You

Image by PhoneArena - The Galaxy S26 Ultra is pronounced DOA by thousands already: should we expect a flop?
Image by PhoneArena


A staggering majority of respondents, 54.02%, said none of the rumored upgrades matter to them, pointing to widespread disappointment with Samsung's current approach. Faster 60W charging ranked highest among the listed features, but still attracted below 15% of the total vote.

The new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip followed at 12%, while Qi2 charging and magnetic accessories drew 10.34%. Satellite connectivity and the redesigned look barely registered, with under 7% and under 3%, respectively.

It's clear that incremental upgrades are no longer enough to impress users who expect more meaningful changes from the upcoming Ultra.

Recommended For You

The rumored battery stagnation and the eventual camera downgrade shocked me, too.

AI isn't that popular, too


Then, we conducted a poll about on-device AI. This feature alone is unlikely to convince most readers to upgrade to the Galaxy S26 family.

Image by PhoneArena - The Galaxy S26 Ultra is pronounced DOA by thousands already: should we expect a flop?
Image by PhoneArena


Nearly half of respondents, ~47%, said AI is overhyped and not a strong enough reason to buy a new phone. Another ~31% said they would only consider upgrading if the AI features are genuinely useful in everyday tasks. A sizable ~23% went even further, saying no amount of AI can make up for weak or missing hardware upgrades.

Again: the results suggest skepticism toward AI-heavy marketing and reinforce the idea that meaningful hardware improvements still matter most.

And, no matter the software gimmicks that Samsung pulls to prolong the battery life, the fact is that a flagship with 5,000 mAh in 2026 can't outdo Chinese rivals with 7,000 mAh batteries.

Once again: few are impressed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra


Another poll clearly spells is out – enthusiasm for the Galaxy S26 Ultra is limited.

Image by PhoneArena - The Galaxy S26 Ultra is pronounced DOA by thousands already: should we expect a flop?
Image by PhoneArena


Nearly half of respondents, just under 50%, said none of the announced features are enough to convince them to buy the phone. About 30% were already planning to get it and now feel even more excited, while only 12% said the new features have swayed them to choose it over their original 2026 pick. A smaller segment indicated they aren't upgrading soon or aren't Galaxy users at all.

As I see it, only loyal fans remain engaged, but the majority of potential buyers are unimpressed with the current upgrades.

OK, but what to get?



Look, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be a fine phone by any means – it's just that it'll be hard for me to recommend it, given Samsung's unwillingness to introduce real, substantial upgrades.

After all, the Ultra is among the priciest phones one can get. Even if it keeps its predecessors' price, it'll start at $1,300, which is a lot. If the company introduces price hikes, the Ultra model would be even harder to recommend.

For the record, I'd still advise anyone looking for a high-end Galaxy to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Sure, it'll soon be two years old (which is ancient by flagship standards), but this beast sees some amazing discounts right now and it's super capable. You've got the 7-year support promise by Samsung, too!

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (39)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why
Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
Google Messages hits a major milestone
Google Messages hits a major milestone
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative

Latest News

Create your personalized VR experience: Google’s Vibe Coding XR is unreal
Create your personalized VR experience: Google’s Vibe Coding XR is unreal
Apple Watch Series 11 drops by $100, becoming the ultimate companion to your iPhone
Apple Watch Series 11 drops by $100, becoming the ultimate companion to your iPhone
The Pixel 10 is here, but everyone is actually buying the Pixel 9 at $220 off
The Pixel 10 is here, but everyone is actually buying the Pixel 9 at $220 off
Galaxy S26 phone owners in the U.S. no longer need workarounds to share files with iPhones
Galaxy S26 phone owners in the U.S. no longer need workarounds to share files with iPhones
Apple has a new AI strategy for the iPhone, and it starts with admitting defeat
Apple has a new AI strategy for the iPhone, and it starts with admitting defeat
Huawei reportedly making two Pura phones as foldable iPhone enters production stages
Huawei reportedly making two Pura phones as foldable iPhone enters production stages
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless