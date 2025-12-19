Reps are reportedly told by managers to push this on customers visiting T-Mobile stores

T-Mobile reps allegedly are pressured to get subscribers to apply for the carrier's credit card





T-Mobile reps have also had to push the T-Life app on customers as the carrier seeks to transition into a digital mobile network operator. The buggy, laggy, and controversial T-Life app will be the main tool used by T-Mobile subscribers to pay their bill, add or subtract lines, upgrade their phones, buy accessories, and more. This will allow the company to close stores, save money on leases and overhead. It will also allow them to layoff reps saving money by not having to pay commissions.









T-Mobile reps to push at customers inside retail stores. While this rep doesn't mention whether he works for a corporate owned store or a T-Mobile Premium Retailer (TPR), this rep insinuates that T-Mobile credit card to every customer who walks into the retail location. And now there is even another thing forreps to push at customers inside retail stores. While this rep doesn't mention whether he works for a corporate owned store or aPremium Retailer (TPR), this rep insinuates that his manager is pushing the sales crew working in the store to hand out applications for thecredit card to every customer who walks into the retail location.

T-Mobile reps could be violating the Truth in Lending Act by pressuring customers to get the card





Reddit user New_Discipline7856 wrote, "Is someone else’s manager making you push the credit card? Apparently, we now have to make them fill out the application every time we open an account. I don’t mind getting written up, but I’m not doing that. I feel like it’s not right, even Pulse says we shouldn’t do anything other than sending the link if they’re interested." Pulse is an internal platform at T-Mobile that sends anonymous employee feedback to leadership while also disseminating surveys to the workforce.



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Will you apply for the T-Mobile credit card? Yes. It has features that I like. 9.27% No. It's the last thing I want right now. 90.73% Vote 399 Votes





Apparently, the advice from internal platform Pulse to send a customer the link to apply for a T-Mobile credit card is the proper course of action according to other reps. In response to New_Discipline7856 , another Redditor claiming to be a T-Mobile rep ( RedwingNinja ) typed, "You have to force them to fill out the application?? That's gonna result in a legal issue. In my district we just have to send the link."

thephoneguy1 and he wrote, "I worked at Verizon when they released their card, and we had to go through training, and that was a legal no-no that could land T-Mobile in trouble and also you. If you have a manager forcing this, you need to report them to T-Mobile Corp and their compliance department. Falsely forcing a customer to get the credit card can put you in violation of the Truth in Lending Act, consumer fraud/deceptive trade practices, and bank fraud. These can be felony depending on how you’re charged if caught. Protect yourself." A former member of Verizon 's sales team has been through a similar issue. You can find this guy writing on Reddit under the usernameand he wrote, "I worked atwhen they released their card, and we had to go through training, and that was a legal no-no that could landin trouble and also you. If you have a manager forcing this, you need to report them toCorp and their compliance department. Falsely forcing a customer to get the credit card can put you in violation of the Truth in Lending Act, consumer fraud/deceptive trade practices, and bank fraud. These can be felony depending on how you’re charged if caught. Protect yourself."

Advantages of having the T-Mobile Capital One Visa card





And with T-Mobile management in the post-Legere era always worried about the stock, the recent downtrend in T-Mobile 's shares could have the executives put more pressure on T-Mobile reps. On Friday, the shares declined $3.54 or 1.77% to $196.73.





Last month, T-Mobile started taking applications for its Visa credit card which is backed by Capital One. The card offers the following features:





2% in T-Mobile Rewards on every purchase – groceries, utility bills, or even your monthly plan. These rewards can go straight toward your T-Mobile bill or a new device.

Rewards on every purchase – groceries, utility bills, or even your monthly plan. These rewards can go straight toward your bill or a new device. 5% in rewards on phones, accessories, and other purchases at T-Mobile stores.

stores. $5 AutoPay discount per line (up to 8 lines) on eligible plans – and yes, that’s something no other credit card offers at T-Mobile .

. No annual fees, no foreign transaction fees, and no hidden charges – just points and perks.



T-Mobile store. Or You can apply for the card, obviously, by trying to walk past a rep at astore. Or tap on this link

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible