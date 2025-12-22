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Android Auto is quietly changing something you stare at every drive

A new design detail is hiding in Google’s latest update.

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Android Auto's logo on a blurry background.
Google is getting ready to tweak Android Auto again, and while this change is subtle, it’s something most drivers will notice pretty quickly.

A small visual update for music apps


Let’s be honest, a lot of us spend most of our drive time listening to music or podcasts, and we all have that one app we always open first. Google seems to be focusing on that exact experience with an upcoming Android Auto update.

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According to a recent report, code found in the latest Android Auto build points to a new wavy progress bar for music players. The feature isn’t live yet, but the visuals are already there. Once it rolls out, media apps will use a Material 3 Expressive-style progress bar that looks very similar to what we’ve already seen on Pixel phones.

The UI right now (first image) and what is to come (second image). | Image credit – Android Authority

Instead of the current flat line, the progress bar will have a noticeable wave shape. It’s more animated, more playful, and definitely stands out compared to the very minimal look Android Auto uses today.

Why this tiny change still matters


At first glance, a wavy progress bar might feel like a cosmetic tweak – and honestly, that’s exactly what it is. But it also fits into Google’s bigger push to modernize Android Auto and make it feel more in line with Android on your phone.

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There’s also a practical side to it. The new bar appears thicker and more pronounced, which could make scrubbing through a song or podcast easier, especially when your hand isn’t perfectly steady in a moving car. Less precision needed means less time looking at the screen, which is always a good thing while driving.

How do you feel about Android Auto getting a wavy music progress bar?
Love it, it looks more modern.
32.26%
It’s fine, but I don’t really care.
37.5%
Not a fan, I prefer the flat design.
13.71%
I need to see it in action first.
16.53%
248 Votes

Not everyone will love it


Personally, I’m a bit on the fence with this one. I like the clean, flat progress bar we have now because it’s simple. At the same time, I get why some people will enjoy the more lively look.

If anything, I hope Google makes this optional and lets users choose between the classic flat bar and the new wavy design. Customization would make this change work for everyone.

And as always, this isn’t the only thing Google is working on for Android Auto. Recent updates made it possible to use Waze on your phone while it’s also running on your car’s display. There’s also a new widget panel in the works for quicker controls, plus Gemini is now rolling out globally to Android Auto users who already have it on their phones. The goal is pretty clear: fewer distractions, faster actions, and a smoother driving experience overall.

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Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
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