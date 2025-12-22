Android Auto is quietly changing something you stare at every drive

The UI right now (first image) and what is to come (second image). | Image credit – Android Authority





Why this tiny change still matters

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Instead of the current flat line, the progress bar will have a noticeable wave shape. It’s more animated, more playful, and definitely stands out compared to the very minimal look Android Auto uses today.At first glance, a wavy progress bar might feel like a cosmetic tweak – and honestly, that’s exactly what it is. But it also fits into Google’s bigger push to modernize Android Auto and make it feel more in line with Android on your phone.There’s also a practical side to it. The new bar appears thicker and more pronounced, which could make scrubbing through a song or podcast easier, especially when your hand isn’t perfectly steady in a moving car. Less precision needed means less time looking at the screen, which is always a good thing while driving.