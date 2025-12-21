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AT&T customer reveals the secret of getting this expensive charge reversed

There is a website that can help you get a certain charge reversed by your wireless provider.

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AT&T logo and wordmark on a sign outside an AT&T store.
No one likes to pay roaming charges to their wireless provider. After all, when you travel into a new country nothing looks like it has changed except that you've crossed over a border, which is really just a line drawn on a map. Technology is so advanced these days that the only difference you might notice is the name of a different carrier on the status bar of your phone. Crossing a border may feel like you've simply taken your phone over an invisible line even though you have to switch networks to keep your lines of communication open.

AT&T's International Day Pass caps the cost of roaming in 210 countries


The thing that bothers many mobile phone users is the switch to often higher billing rates that were agreed to by both wireless providers on either side of the border. Some firms do offer special rates to customers who sign up in advance when planning to travel out of the country. For example, AT&T offers the International Day Pass, which comes in handy to reduce roaming rates when traveling to one of the 210 destinations where the pass is accepted.

Image from FCC consumer complaint website.
A complaint over roaming charges against your carrier can be filed directly from the FCC website. Image credit-FCC

The International Day Pass costs $12 per day for the first line and $6 per day for each additional line belonging to the same account. With the International Day Pass, you pay only for the first 10 days per billing cycle. You pay $0 for any additional days in that same billing cycle. So, if you have one line with the International Day Pass, you know that the most you'll pay while roaming with that one line is $120.

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Keep in mind that the aforementioned 10-day cap follows your specific billing cycle, not your trip dates. Therefore, if your vacation happens to cross over into a new billing month, the counter resets, and you could see a few additional daily charges on the next statement that you weren't expecting.

Submitting a claim with this website could lead your carrier to reverse roaming charges that are too high


A Reddit subscriber and AT&T customer, who goes by the username kcubanita8, was able to get his roaming charge reversed by following a game plan he was taught a year ago on the social media platform. He wrote, "I tried the usual, call the main 1-800 number but had no luck getting anywhere with any of the departments or supervisors for almost a month! Until…. I read the comment you can file a complaint with the FCC! The website has a super easy digital form you check a couple of boxes, write a short description of the issue and, no lie, I received a call from the corporate office saying they received the complaint and are reversing all charges!!"

Have you ever filed a claim against your carrier via the FCC?
Yes, and the ruling was in my favor.
21.43%
Yes, and the ruling went against me.
21.43%
No, I never have.
57.14%
14 Votes

To file a complaint with the FCC, tap on this link or go to consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us. You can complain about a roaming change directly from the site by going to Phone > Phone Issue > Billing.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

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