This app, once accused of "trapping consumers", tops the Galaxy Store's most downloaded
Do you use SiriusXM?
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Samsung recently updated the Galaxy Store design with a simpler and cleaner interface and now, there's a list of the most downloaded apps in the fall of 2025.
And the winner is… SiriusXM!
The SiriusXM app is a streaming service that lets users listen to satellite radio content on their phones and other devices. It offers live radio channels, music, talk shows, sports, news, and podcasts without relying on a car radio.
The suit claimed that the SiriusXM app violated state and federal laws by making it unnecessarily difficult for customers to cancel, forcing them to call or chat with agents trained to resist their requests.
The number two spot is reserved for Glance AI, the popular styling app that uses generative AI to create dozens of "hyper-real" outfits based on a single selfie. Instead of searching or filtering, the app automatically suggests daily looks tailored to your vibe and lets you instantly buy matching clothes from various brands. As you use it, the system learns your preferences to fine-tune its recommendations for your specific lifestyle and body type.
Next, we have Crunchyroll, which many describe as the go-to streaming service for anime, hosting the world's largest library of Japanese animation and East Asian dramas. Next comes Chime (a financial technology app that offers mobile banking services without the typical monthly fees), Adobe Acrobat Reader (another fan-favorite) and, finally, ABCmouse2.
This one is an updated version of the popular learning app that uses better graphics and more interactive games to teach kids things like reading, math, and problem-solving. It's built on a proven curriculum but adds "open-ended" games – like building monsters or caring for virtual hamsters – to make learning feel more like play. The app does focus more on STEM and creative thinking, which should help keep kids from getting bored too quickly.
And the winner is… SiriusXM!
Remember the controversy?
The SiriusXM app is a streaming service that lets users listen to satellite radio content on their phones and other devices. It offers live radio channels, music, talk shows, sports, news, and podcasts without relying on a car radio.
Precisely two years ago, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against SiriusXM, accusing the company of deliberately trapping subscribers in paid plans through a complex and exhausting cancellation process.
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Back then, some subscribers reportedly spent up to 40 minutes trying to end their service as agents followed scripts designed to wear them down with repeated offers and questions
Have you ever had to deal with a "trap app"?
Yes, but I dealt with it quickly.
28%
Yes, it was horrible.
20%
So far – no.
52%
The rest of the popular apps
Image by ABCmouse2
The number two spot is reserved for Glance AI, the popular styling app that uses generative AI to create dozens of "hyper-real" outfits based on a single selfie. Instead of searching or filtering, the app automatically suggests daily looks tailored to your vibe and lets you instantly buy matching clothes from various brands. As you use it, the system learns your preferences to fine-tune its recommendations for your specific lifestyle and body type.
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The bronze goes to TikTok, which needs no introduction, then, it's Perplexity. I'm sure many avid smartphone users have stumbled upon this one, too – it's a "search engine you can talk to" that uses AI to give you direct, conversational answers to your questions.
Next, we have Crunchyroll, which many describe as the go-to streaming service for anime, hosting the world's largest library of Japanese animation and East Asian dramas. Next comes Chime (a financial technology app that offers mobile banking services without the typical monthly fees), Adobe Acrobat Reader (another fan-favorite) and, finally, ABCmouse2.
This one is an updated version of the popular learning app that uses better graphics and more interactive games to teach kids things like reading, math, and problem-solving. It's built on a proven curriculum but adds "open-ended" games – like building monsters or caring for virtual hamsters – to make learning feel more like play. The app does focus more on STEM and creative thinking, which should help keep kids from getting bored too quickly.
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