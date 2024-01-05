Samsung Galaxy Tab S10: Release date, price, features, and news

In 2024, Samsung will most likely release the Galaxy Tab S10 generation. The upcoming family of slates will likely see the light of day sometime in summer 2024 alongside the next generation of the Galaxy Z Fold Galaxy Z Flip foldables.





As of very early 2024, virtually nothing specific is known about the Galaxy Tab S10 tablet family. However, judging from historic evidence, we expect the rumors and leaks regarding Samsung's upcoming tablets to ramp up in the coming months.





We will be collecting all the leaks and news about the Galaxy Tab S10 series in this article once they become available. We will be collecting all the leaks and news about the Galaxy Tab S10 series in this article once they become available.









Summer is when Samsung usually releases its high-end tablets. We doubt that the Galaxy Tab S10 generation will be the one to break away from tradition.





Our expectation is that we'll see the Galaxy Tab S10 family announced on stage in late July 2024 or early August 2024, with a potential market release roughly two weeks afterward. Such a rollout schedule will perfectly fall in line with the Galaxy Tab S9 generation launch in 2023, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7 family launch in 2020. The Galaxy Tab S8 generation differs in the line as it was unveiled in February 2022.





* - probable dates







Galaxy Tab S10 price





It's too early to have any solid rumors about the pricing of the upcoming Samsung tablets. However, due to historic reasons, we don't actually anticipate a major price increase or a price reduction, for that matter. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10+, and Galaxy Tab S10 will most likely cost just as much as their predecessors, as Samsung will surely want to maintain price synergy in between generations.





* - anticipated prices







Galaxy Tab S10 models and naming





No surprises are expected as of now: the Galaxy Tab S10 generation will likely consist of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S10+, and the Galaxy Tab S10, possibly followed by one or two Galaxy Tab S10 FE entrants. The naming scheme is unlikely to get changed.





Galaxy Tab S10 camera

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will certainly remain the best-endowed tablet when it comes to camera. It will most certainly come along with a dual rear camera, similar to the one on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra . The latter came with a 13MP wide-angle and an 8MP ultra-wide. At the front, where the more important cameras for a tablet reside, we also get dual 12MP cameras, so here's to hoping the same would be true for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.





The Galaxy Tab S10+ will likely inherit its predecessor's dual 13MP wide + 8MP ultra-wide camera combo, as well as the single frontal 12MP snapper. Finally, the Galaxy Tab S10 will certainly remain with a single rear 13MP camera and a 12MP front-facing snapper for all your selfie and video-calling needs.





Seeing how essential AI is for the cameras on the Galaxy S24 family, we wouldn't be surprised if Samsung reins in AI onto the Galaxy Tab S10 generation family as well.





Galaxy Tab S10 storage









We expect that the upcoming Galaxy S10 tablets will retain the same storage tiers as their predecessors. This means that the most decked-out version of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra might come with a full terabyte of storage and probably up to 16GB of RAM for your heavy multitasking needs. At the same time, the entry-level member, the Galaxy Tab S10, might start with 128GB of native storage and a standard amount of 8GB of RAM.



128 GB / 8 GB RAM

256 GB / 12 GB RAM

Galaxy Tab S10+ anticipated storage capacity:

256 GB / 12 GB RAM

512 GB / 12 GB RAM

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra anticipated storage capacity:

256 GB / 12 GB RAM

512 GB / 12 GB RAM

1 TB / 16 GB RAM Galaxy Tab S10 anticipated storage capacity:Galaxy Tab S10+ anticipated storage capacity:Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra anticipated storage capacity:





Galaxy Tab S10 design

Looking at the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S8 generations, which are quite similar to one another, we wouldn't go out of our way expecting some wild redesign to befall the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series. In fact, it would be logical to assume that Samsung would want to continue with its well-established design language; in fact, we don't see much room for any drastic improvements aside from slimmer bezels.

Fully aluminum, Samsung's high-end tablets are sleek and well-built devices that are truly the yin to Apple's yang, the best alternative to Apple's premium iPads. And with IP68 dust and water resistance on deck, these are quite durable. We have no reasons to believe that Samsung will stray away from its existing design language and usual feature set.

As far as colors, we'd love to see a livelier selection of available hues. Previous Galaxy Tab S generations definitely went the classier and more understated look, and while that's a-okay, a little dash of color and boldness surely won't hurt.

Galaxy Tab S10 display

In terms of display sizes, the rumor mill is pretty mum. What's more, Samsung is currently in a pretty good spot, with its existing tablets covering virtually all available size tiers.

Of course, the largest one surely turns heads: the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra , and possibly the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, both come with ultra-large 14.6-inch displays.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ will most probably trot along with a 12.4-inch display, which strikes a pretty good balance between screen size and portability, making it the best tablet you might want to consider. However, if you really care about compact size, then the Galaxy Tab S10 with its 11-inch display might be your best bet.

Of course, all these tablets will have Dynamic AMOLED displays, which means vivid and lively colors and superb contrast and viewing angles. Refresh rate on all devices will certainly go as high up as 120Hz for the ultimate smooth scrolling experience.



Of course, all these tablets will have Dynamic AMOLED displays, which means vivid and lively colors and superb contrast and viewing angles. Refresh rate on all devices will certainly go as high up as 120Hz for the ultimate smooth scrolling experience.

Galaxy Tab S10 battery

Provided that Samsung doesn't really alter the design and build of its upcoming tablets, then we could expect batteries in the same ballpark as the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Hopefully, with a more powerful chip in tow, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10+, and Galaxy Tab S10 will deliver even better battery life in comparison with their predecessors.



Charging-wise, we're pretty certain the Galaxy Tab S10 family will adopt the 45W charging support of its predecessors, but why stop there? We'd love for Samsung to amp things up and adopt even faster charging, at least on the more premium Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

As we know more, so will you.



Galaxy Tab S10 features and software





The Galaxy Tab S10 will arrive with One UI, likely a sub-version of One UI 6. While One UI 7 is coming, we expect that it will be based on Android 15 , which could be launching a little later in 2024, so the Galaxy Tab S10 will likely miss it.





Galaxy Tab S10 hardware and specs





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . We'd expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to be making the rounds on the upcoming Samsung tablets. However, with Samsung, there's always the looming possibility that the company's latest in-house Exynos chipset gets used instead, and while it's usually on par with its Snapdragon rivals, there's just a little negative connotation attached to it. The latest Exynos chipset is the Exynos 2400, and it could very well make its way to the Galaxy Tab S10, while the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra might potentially get powered by the





Should I wait for the Galaxy Tab S10 series?





[On a superficial level describe whether the reader should wait for the model in two bullets with the following structure:]



You should wait for the Galaxy Tab S10 if followed by why. What makes it better than the last model? What makes it worth upgrading to?





You should not wait for the Galaxy Tab S10 if followed by why not. E.g. the reader likes their old model and doesn't find the updates this one brings worthwhile, or the older model is now more affordable, still up to date and generally great.







