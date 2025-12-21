Some T-Mobile users might be paying more starting in March [UPDATED]
Another T-Mobile service price hike might be on the way.
3comments
Update from December 24, 2025:
T-Mobile tells us that its P360 customers get more value than AT&T and Verizon subscribers do.
With Protection 360, customers pay the same price as AT&T and Verizon but get way more — like up to $200 lower deductibles for accidental damage, plus AppleCare, device upgrades and McAfee Security. Nobody else comes close.
The original story from Dec 21, 2025 follows below:
The monthly cost of T-Mobile's Protection 360 (P360) device protection program will go up for some device types in March, according to a new rumor.
Changes coming in March
T-Mobile might raise P360 rates and reduce some deductibles.
P360 covers repair and replacement for lost and damaged devices. The monthly charge can range from $7 to $25, depending on your tier or device type.
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T-Mobile might lower deductibles for rear glass damage and device loss, so you might be paying less overall if you file a claim.
Worth it?
Customers who are subscribed to the service but haven't made much use of it might not be receptive to the price change. Similarly, customers who feel the prices are already too high might balk at the increase.
In the grand scheme of things, a $1 increase might be negligible for many users, but for those tracking T-Mobile's recent pricing trends, this follows a string of direct and indirect rate hikes. After raising plan prices in March, T-Mobile increased the "Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee" for both voice and data-only lines in April. In November, the company increased the late fee. T-Mobile has also stopped including taxes and fees in its plan prices, so customers now pay more than the advertised rates.
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There's also the specter of tariff-related surcharges hanging over customers' heads.
One consolation for customers is that the company has ruled out any further rate plan optimizations for the near future.
Is the P360 price increase justified?
Yes.
5.71%
No.
64.02%
I'd rather use Apple Care or Samsung Care.
30.27%
T-Mobile can afford to increase rates now
While T-Mobile is still leaning on its Un-carrier branding, its market dominance means it no longer relies on the aggressive undercutting that defined its underdog era.
T-Mobile is ahead of its rivals, at least as far as 5G is concerned. The company is also leading the charge to modernize the switching process. It may also have surpassed Verizon to become the number one provider by subscriber count.
We have asked T-Mobile for comment and will update the article if we hear back.
T-Mobile is ahead of its rivals, at least as far as 5G is concerned. The company is also leading the charge to modernize the switching process. It may also have surpassed Verizon to become the number one provider by subscriber count.
We have asked T-Mobile for comment and will update the article if we hear back.
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