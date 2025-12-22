Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 FE are more affordable than usual for the holidays
This holiday deal might be just what you're looking for.
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Galaxy Buds 3 FE for $30 off their $149.99 price, which lands them at just $119.99.Amazon may be one of the most popular places for tech deals this Christmas — but it’s not the only one. Samsung has launched its holiday offers, and the brand’s latest budget-friendly wireless earbuds are part of the fun. Right now, you can grab the
Even though this isn’t the best offer we’ve ever seen for these puppies, it’s still more than a worthwhile bargain. The Samsung buds bring a lot to the table for the price, making them one of the best additions to your Galaxy ecosystem during the holiday season.
Sound quality is another standout. Right out of the box, these fellas deliver mostly balanced sound designed to please both casual listeners and more serious music lovers alike. Bass doesn’t seem so prominent. Likewise, the earbuds don’t overemphasize some higher frequencies, which helps the mids truly shine.
Bottom line: the Galaxy Buds 3 FE punch way above their weight. They may not be the cheapest budget earbuds, but they’re more than worth it, thanks to their excellent ANC, solid audio, and app extras. If you missed out on getting them during Black Friday Week, this is your next chance to save.
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Even though this isn’t the best offer we’ve ever seen for these puppies, it’s still more than a worthwhile bargain. The Samsung buds bring a lot to the table for the price, making them one of the best additions to your Galaxy ecosystem during the holiday season.
What exactly do they offer? Firstly, they boast a great-looking, comfortable design and fantastic ANC performance. The buds provide solid passive isolation, provided you get a good fit, making some outside noise seem much quieter. When the ANC joins in, you can expect various low-end sounds to completely disappear. The earbuds also handle higher-pitched clacks and clicks impressively well for their asking price.
Sound quality is another standout. Right out of the box, these fellas deliver mostly balanced sound designed to please both casual listeners and more serious music lovers alike. Bass doesn’t seem so prominent. Likewise, the earbuds don’t overemphasize some higher frequencies, which helps the mids truly shine.
Of course, you’ll need the Galaxy Wearable app to get the most out of your listening experience. It gives you access to an equalizer and some fancy features like Gemini voice commands, Real-time Interpreter, and Find My Earbuds.
Bottom line: the Galaxy Buds 3 FE punch way above their weight. They may not be the cheapest budget earbuds, but they’re more than worth it, thanks to their excellent ANC, solid audio, and app extras. If you missed out on getting them during Black Friday Week, this is your next chance to save.
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