Samsung starts rolling out stable One UI 8 to Galaxy S25 devices
Samsung has begun pushing out its Android 16–based One UI 8 update to the Galaxy S25 lineup, starting in South Korea, with a wider release expected soon.
Apple is officially releasing iOS 26 to supported iPhones today, and it appears to be a day of software updates, as Samsung is also launching the stable One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S25 series. One UI 8 is based on Android 16 and has been in beta testing for a couple of months, and is now finally making its way to Samsung's latest Galaxy S flagship phones.
The rollout of the stable version of One UI 8 for Galaxy S25 phones has now started in Samsung's home country, South Korea. The update comes with firmware version S93xNKSU5BYI3, which is 555.45MB download for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Internationally, the update should also be released soon, but Samsung has not given an official timeline per country (which is, as usual).
One UI 8 is more of a quality-of-life update, and not a big revamp like One UI 7. The update brings new weather-based routines, a redesigned Reminder app, and better Samsung DeX functionality for external displays. Stock apps like Gallery and My Files are also getting quality-of-life improvements.
Right now, it's not clear whether the Galaxy S25 Edge is also getting the update together with the other three models from the lineup or not. Possibly, it may take a few extra days for the Galaxy S25 Edge to also get it, but it should be running the new software before the end of September.
Right now, the update is only available for the users who participated in the One UI 8 Beta Program, and potentially it will be released to devices running One UI 7 later today.
Image Credit - SamMobile
When the update is available for your Galaxy S25 phone, you should receive an automatic notification. You can also manually check for the update by going to Settings, then Software update, and then tapping on the Download and install button.
I personally think that it's great that Galaxy S25 owners will finally get One UI 8. Samsung's latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, as well as the Galaxy S25 FE, all came with One UI 8 out of the box.
