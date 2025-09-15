Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

Samsung starts rolling out stable One UI 8 to Galaxy S25 devices

Samsung has begun pushing out its Android 16–based One UI 8 update to the Galaxy S25 lineup, starting in South Korea, with a wider release expected soon.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series One UI
Samsung starts rolling out stable One UI 8 to Galaxy S25 devices
Apple is officially releasing iOS 26 to supported iPhones today, and it appears to be a day of software updates, as Samsung is also launching the stable One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S25 series. One UI 8 is based on Android 16 and has been in beta testing for a couple of months, and is now finally making its way to Samsung's latest Galaxy S flagship phones. 

Right now, it's not clear whether the Galaxy S25 Edge is also getting the update together with the other three models from the lineup or not. Possibly, it may take a few extra days for the Galaxy S25 Edge to also get it, but it should be running the new software before the end of September. 

The rollout of the stable version of One UI 8 for Galaxy S25 phones has now started in Samsung's home country, South Korea. The update comes with firmware version S93xNKSU5BYI3, which is 555.45MB download for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Right now, the update is only available for the users who participated in the One UI 8 Beta Program, and potentially it will be released to devices running One UI 7 later today. 

Image Credit - SamMobile - Samsung starts rolling out stable One UI 8 to Galaxy S25 devices
Image Credit - SamMobile

Internationally, the update should also be released soon, but Samsung has not given an official timeline per country (which is, as usual). 

When the update is available for your Galaxy S25 phone, you should receive an automatic notification. You can also manually check for the update by going to Settings, then Software update, and then tapping on the Download and install button. 

How do you usually handle big software updates on your phone?

Vote View Result

One UI 8 is more of a quality-of-life update, and not a big revamp like One UI 7. The update brings new weather-based routines, a redesigned Reminder app, and better Samsung DeX functionality for external displays. Stock apps like Gallery and My Files are also getting quality-of-life improvements.

I personally think that it's great that Galaxy S25 owners will finally get One UI 8. Samsung's latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, as well as the Galaxy S25 FE, all came with One UI 8 out of the box. 

Samsung starts rolling out stable One UI 8 to Galaxy S25 devices

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless