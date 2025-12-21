Unheard-of deal brings the Pixel Watch 4 with LTE under $300 in this variant only
Don't miss this chance to save $150 on one of the best wearables for Android users.
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Google Pixel wearable just became cheaper than ever. Likely for a very limited time, the 41mm Google Pixel Watch 4 with LTE connectivity can be yours for less than $300. That’s 33% off the unit’s original price!The latest and most impressive
Just for context, this first-time offer is only available on the model with the Porcelain band. Usually, when Amazon drops prices significantly for select color variants, the promo remains live for a very short time — sometimes even hours. So, if you’re feeling tempted, we’d seriously urge you to act fast.
And that’s just the beginning — this puppy is also equipped with a personal AI health coach. It helps you stay on top of your fitness goals, follows your workout preferences, and adjusts your activity routine based on your energy levels and recovery needs. Heart rate and sleep tracking have also been vastly improved. The wearable even supports dual-band GPS for better positioning accuracy.
The Google Pixel Watch 4 is impressive through and through. And now that it’s cheaper than ever, it’s simply impossible to resist. Act fast and save $150 while this brilliant sale lasts.
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Just for context, this first-time offer is only available on the model with the Porcelain band. Usually, when Amazon drops prices significantly for select color variants, the promo remains live for a very short time — sometimes even hours. So, if you’re feeling tempted, we’d seriously urge you to act fast.
The Pixel Watch 4 may look pretty much unchanged from its predecessor, but it brings some notable upgrades. For one thing, it’s finally repairable, allowing users to replace a cracked glass. Another big change comes in the screen department. The latest variant hits 3,000 nits of brightness, bringing it on par with the Galaxy Watch 8.
And that’s just the beginning — this puppy is also equipped with a personal AI health coach. It helps you stay on top of your fitness goals, follows your workout preferences, and adjusts your activity routine based on your energy levels and recovery needs. Heart rate and sleep tracking have also been vastly improved. The wearable even supports dual-band GPS for better positioning accuracy.
The most notable change? Improved battery life. As noted in our Pixel Watch 4 review, it can last about two days on your wrist in Battery Saver mode. That’s indeed remarkable considering how disappointing its predecessor was on that front. Even if you keep the display on all the time, you’re still looking at about 30 hours on a single charge.
The Google Pixel Watch 4 is impressive through and through. And now that it’s cheaper than ever, it’s simply impossible to resist. Act fast and save $150 while this brilliant sale lasts.
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