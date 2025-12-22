Verizon has to go back on a change it already made for its Frontier acquisition to move forward

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

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Who should Verizon listen to? Just the POTUS administration. 37.61% The state of California. 28.44% Verizon needs to please both sides. 33.94% Vote 327 Votes

The way ahead

Frontier just grows and grows

Verizon

Verizon

The aforementioned judge's proposal outlines a path forward by reframing compliance around specific actions rather than broad corporate policies.The conditions include building recruiting pipelines for underrepresented groups and holding regular meetings with California business and workforce groups. They also require keeping Frontier's small business accelerator and local staffing rules for five years, continuing network buildouts, and freezing prices on low-income broadband plans for five years.Meanwhile, Frontier keeps growing whilewaits for California's approval. In Q3 2025, it added a record 133,000 fiber subscribers, bringing total broadband customers to 3.3 million.The company also extended fiber to 326,000 more locations, raising overall fiber coverage to 8.8 million homes with 31.3% penetration, up from 30.2% a year earlier.It's easy to see whywants a piece of the action.