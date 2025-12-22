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Verizon has to go back on a change it already made for its Frontier acquisition to move forward

The telco is between a rock and a hard place.

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Verizon has been trying to acquire Frontier Communications for over a year now – the FCC approved the $20 billion deal in May 2025 – but Big Red must now do what it promised not to do.

California's way



The state of California has been the biggest obstacle to Verizon's acquisition of Frontier. This week, an administrative law judge recommended that the California Public Utilities Commission approve the deal, as long as Verizon accepts a set of requirements.

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The recommendation follows an earlier agreement between Verizon and the CPUC's Public Advocates Office, which said Verizon still needed to do more to meet California's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) rules.

The issue became more complicated after Verizon told the FCC it would roll back most of its DEI programs, a move tied to pressure from the Trump administration. Those changes satisfied federal regulators but clashed with California law.

State officials argue that FCC guidance does not override California statutes. In their view, Verizon made commitments at the federal level that do not automatically work under state rules, and the company now has to adjust if it wants approval. A bit of a paradox situation!

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Who should Verizon listen to?
Just the POTUS administration.
37.61%
The state of California.
28.44%
Verizon needs to please both sides.
33.94%
327 Votes

The way ahead


The aforementioned judge's proposal outlines a path forward by reframing compliance around specific actions rather than broad corporate policies.

The conditions include building recruiting pipelines for underrepresented groups and holding regular meetings with California business and workforce groups. They also require keeping Frontier's small business accelerator and local staffing rules for five years, continuing network buildouts, and freezing prices on low-income broadband plans for five years.

Frontier just grows and grows


Meanwhile, Frontier keeps growing while Verizon waits for California's approval. In Q3 2025, it added a record 133,000 fiber subscribers, bringing total broadband customers to 3.3 million.

The company also extended fiber to 326,000 more locations, raising overall fiber coverage to 8.8 million homes with 31.3% penetration, up from 30.2% a year earlier.

It's easy to see why Verizon wants a piece of the action.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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