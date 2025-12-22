Verizon has to go back on a change it already made for its Frontier acquisition to move forward
The telco is between a rock and a hard place.
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Verizon has been trying to acquire Frontier Communications for over a year now – the FCC approved the $20 billion deal in May 2025 – but Big Red must now do what it promised not to do.
The state of California has been the biggest obstacle to Verizon's acquisition of Frontier. This week, an administrative law judge recommended that the California Public Utilities Commission approve the deal, as long as Verizon accepts a set of requirements.
The issue became more complicated after Verizon told the FCC it would roll back most of its DEI programs, a move tied to pressure from the Trump administration. Those changes satisfied federal regulators but clashed with California law.
The aforementioned judge's proposal outlines a path forward by reframing compliance around specific actions rather than broad corporate policies.
The conditions include building recruiting pipelines for underrepresented groups and holding regular meetings with California business and workforce groups. They also require keeping Frontier's small business accelerator and local staffing rules for five years, continuing network buildouts, and freezing prices on low-income broadband plans for five years.
Meanwhile, Frontier keeps growing while Verizon waits for California's approval. In Q3 2025, it added a record 133,000 fiber subscribers, bringing total broadband customers to 3.3 million.
It's easy to see why Verizon wants a piece of the action.
California's way
Image by PhoneArena
The state of California has been the biggest obstacle to Verizon's acquisition of Frontier. This week, an administrative law judge recommended that the California Public Utilities Commission approve the deal, as long as Verizon accepts a set of requirements.
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The recommendation follows an earlier agreement between Verizon and the CPUC's Public Advocates Office, which said Verizon still needed to do more to meet California's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) rules.
The issue became more complicated after Verizon told the FCC it would roll back most of its DEI programs, a move tied to pressure from the Trump administration. Those changes satisfied federal regulators but clashed with California law.
State officials argue that FCC guidance does not override California statutes. In their view, Verizon made commitments at the federal level that do not automatically work under state rules, and the company now has to adjust if it wants approval. A bit of a paradox situation!
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Who should Verizon listen to?
Just the POTUS administration.
37.61%
The state of California.
28.44%
Verizon needs to please both sides.
33.94%
The way ahead
The aforementioned judge's proposal outlines a path forward by reframing compliance around specific actions rather than broad corporate policies.
The conditions include building recruiting pipelines for underrepresented groups and holding regular meetings with California business and workforce groups. They also require keeping Frontier's small business accelerator and local staffing rules for five years, continuing network buildouts, and freezing prices on low-income broadband plans for five years.
Frontier just grows and grows
Meanwhile, Frontier keeps growing while Verizon waits for California's approval. In Q3 2025, it added a record 133,000 fiber subscribers, bringing total broadband customers to 3.3 million.
The company also extended fiber to 326,000 more locations, raising overall fiber coverage to 8.8 million homes with 31.3% penetration, up from 30.2% a year earlier.
It's easy to see why Verizon wants a piece of the action.
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