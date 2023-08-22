Alleged changes made to Galaxy S24 Ultra screen show that customer is not always right

With nearly six months left to go before the release of the Galaxy S24 series , Samsung still has some time left to play around with the design a bit. It looks like Samsung is considering several designs at the moment and the info shared by the go-to leaker for Samsung leaks, Ice Universe , indicates that the Galaxy S24 Ultra's front design is going to change slightly.





Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a flat screen, According to a series of posts and hastily put-together renders shared by Ice, it looks like thewill have a flat screen, symmetrical but slightly thicker bezels, and a taller aspect ratio.









Galaxy S24 Ultra 's side frame will resemble that of a Galaxy S24 Ultra look a little wider. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a flatter side frame than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. According to the latest render posted by Ice on X, the's side frame will resemble that of a prototype of the Z Fold 5 that was displayed at Samsung's research and development design center in South Korea last month. This appears to indicate that the side frame will be a little rounder and this could make thelook a little wider.









Galaxy S23 Ultra might be one of the Themight be one of the finest phones around but not everyone is a fan of its slightly curved screen. Ice thinks the next iteration will have a flat screen but that might make the side bezels stand out more.





Galaxy S24 Ultra will have thicker bezels. The display is still expected to be 6.8 inches in size but it could have a slightly higher resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels and a narrower aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone's dimensions might also change from 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm to 162.3mm × 79mm × 8.6mm, meaning it could be somewhat shorter but wider and thinner. Based on this data, which Ice has cautioned could be erroneous, it appears that thewill have thicker bezels.









Ice has shot down rumors of faster charging, and says the Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer wired charging speeds of 45W, like its predecessor.



