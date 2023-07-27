Could Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 have been much different?

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Tech journalist Ray Wong (via Android Authority) has shared videos from the Samsung Unpacked event, showing different prototypes of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Although we now know what Samsung has decided to go with in its latest Galaxy Z series, it is still interesting to look at some of the prototypes the tech giant has considered during the latest foldable smartphones' development.





Samsung apparently explored different aspect ratios for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 , including 19.5:9, 21:9, 22:9, and 23:9. The company also created 3D-printed prototypes with additional aspect ratios, like 22.5:9 and 21.5:9. Samsung tested various aspect ratios and in the end, they chose to keep the same 23.1:9 aspect ratio for the 6.2-inch cover display, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 4.





Believe it or not, Samsung explored other aspect ratios for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 like these prototypes in 19.5:9, 21:9, 22:9, and 23:9#SamsungUnpackedpic.twitter.com/0uhmiPoS9D — Ray Wong (@raywongy) July 27, 2023

Additionally, Wong managed to capture on video some Galaxy Z Flip 5 prototypes showing different colors that never made it to market. The video shows multiple shades of pink gold, a dark blue version, and what appears to be an orange-shaded Z Flip 5.




