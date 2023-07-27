Could Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 have been much different?
The lights at this summer's Samsung Unpacked event focused on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 shows minor improvements from the Galaxy Z Fold 4, primarily on the inside. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 stands out as the most substantial upgrade in the Flip series, boasting a significantly larger Cover Screen that allows users to perform daily tasks without unfolding the phone.
Although we now know what Samsung has decided to go with in its latest Galaxy Z series, it is still interesting to look at some of the prototypes the tech giant has considered during the latest foldable smartphones’ development. Tech journalist Ray Wong (via Android Authority) has shared videos from the Samsung Unpacked event, showing different prototypes of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.
It's common for companies to create prototypes for each device they manufacture. For various reasons, some never see the light of day, like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a built-in S Pen. Nevertheless, it is intriguing to get a glimpse of what could have been or to explore a phone that could have existed, right?
Samsung apparently explored different aspect ratios for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, including 19.5:9, 21:9, 22:9, and 23:9. The company also created 3D-printed prototypes with additional aspect ratios, like 22.5:9 and 21.5:9. Samsung tested various aspect ratios and in the end, they chose to keep the same 23.1:9 aspect ratio for the 6.2-inch cover display, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Believe it or not, Samsung explored other aspect ratios for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 like these prototypes in 19.5:9, 21:9, 22:9, and 23:9#SamsungUnpackedpic.twitter.com/0uhmiPoS9D— Ray Wong (@raywongy) July 27, 2023
Additionally, Wong managed to capture on video some Galaxy Z Flip 5 prototypes showing different colors that never made it to market. The video shows multiple shades of pink gold, a dark blue version, and what appears to be an orange-shaded Z Flip 5.
I also got a look at these sick colors, materials, and finishes for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 prototypes— Ray Wong (@raywongy) July 27, 2023
There's so much that goes into designing products. I just love looking at this kinda stuff!
Will have more on Samsung's design for foldable soon!#SamsungUnpackedpic.twitter.com/CSj97laP3v
During the development phase, Samsung experimented with various finishes, including glossy and matte. Some design changes for the shell, like a curvier back, didn't make it past the prototyping stage. These unreleased Galaxy Z Flip 5 prototypes display a more fashionable appearance compared to the version which was eventually released in seven different but somewhat not-so-exciting colors.
