Galaxy S24 Ultra weight revealed: titanium does not seem to be a problem

Galaxy S24 Ultra





However, one major concern that arose from this news was a significant increase in the phone's weight. Unlike with the iPhone, which would transition from stainless steel to titanium (stainless steel is a lighter material), the situation would be reversed in the S24 Ultra's case. That's because current Galaxy flagships have frames built with aluminum, which is lighter compared to titanium.









Exclusive ：

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Weight: 233g

although titanium alloy middle frame is adopted. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 17, 2023



Now we are very eager to learn how Samsung has achieved this feat, if it indeed has. Titanium is a metal that's much harder to break/fracture and part of that is because it is a denser material compared to aluminum, which is why it is heavier too.





As for the rest of the Galaxy S24 Ultra , even though we expect it to arrive some time during January or February next year, we already have what is supposedly half of its spec sheet! Rumors say we might see an improved 3x telephoto camera with 50MP. There is also a good possibility we might once again see two variants with either a Snapdragon or an Exynos processor.







