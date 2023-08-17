Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Galaxy S24 Ultra weight revealed: titanium does not seem to be a problem
Recently word came out that Samsung might be thinking of switching to titanium frames for its most high-end future flagship the Galaxy S24 Ultra, just like Apple is rumored to be doing with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, one major concern that arose from this news was a significant increase in the phone's weight. Unlike with the iPhone, which would transition from stainless steel to titanium (stainless steel is a lighter material), the situation would be reversed in the S24 Ultra's case. That's because current Galaxy flagships have frames built with aluminum, which is lighter compared to titanium.

However, according to one of the most reputable leakers on Samsung phones nicknamed Ice Universe or @UniverseIce on X, Samsung has found some magical way to negate that extra weight. The leaker shares that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will weigh 233g (8.21 oz), which is even 1 gram lighter compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. For comparison's sake, the iPhone 14 Pro Max weighs 240.0 g (8.47 oz).


Now we are very eager to learn how Samsung has achieved this feat, if it indeed has. Titanium is a metal that's much harder to break/fracture and part of that is because it is a denser material compared to aluminum, which is why it is heavier too.

As for the rest of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, even though we expect it to arrive some time during January or February next year, we already have what is supposedly half of its spec sheet! Rumors say we might see an improved 3x telephoto camera with 50MP. There is also a good possibility we might once again see two variants with either a Snapdragon or an Exynos processor.


