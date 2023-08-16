Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs might have leaked months ahead of release
Wait, is it 2024 already? Oh, no, it's just a Galaxy S24 Ultra leak revealing half of the phone's most important specs. At the very least, it is information on Samsung's future high-end flagship phone from the well-known leaker Yogesh Brar, who went to X (aka Twitter) and stated the S24 Ultra's cameras, chipset, battery, and charging speeds!

So, what do we have here? The most obvious upgrade is the next-gen chipsets. Yes, you read that right, chipsetS. It turns out Samsung might have to go back to its old ways and manufacture its flagship phone lineup by separating it between Qualcomm's Snapdragon and its own in-house Exynos silicon. In the case of the Galaxy S24 series, that would be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Exynos 2400.

Unfortunately, Brar's post does not mention a new main camera, but it does mention a new 3x telephoto shooter with 50MP instead of the 10MP that Galaxy Ultra models have had in the last few years. This fits in well with some recent rumors that also hinted at possible camera upgrades. However, the rest of the cameras, just like the main one, seem to be unchanged.

Another leak that recently surfaced online said the Galaxy S24 Ultra will get faster charging speeds, but the post uploaded by Yogesh Brar contradicts this piece of hopeful information. Instead, it says that the future Ultra phone from Samsung will keep the same 45W wired charging speeds. Let's hope that turns out to be false, and we see an S24 Ultra with quicker charging in January/February.


Of course, there is plenty of time until the beginning of next year, so some of these specs might turn out to be false, while others might end up being true. Suffice it to say, take the news about the S24 Ultra that is this early in the game with a good dose of skepticism.

