Epic sale slashes the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 to only $599.99

This sensational 51% discount on a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 6 is easily the hottest flip phone deal so far this year.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 folded on a table shows vibrant animations on its flex screen.
Flip phone fans, this is likely your one and only chance to get the incredible Galaxy Z Flip 6 at $620 off — a full 51% discount. That’s right! The 512GB model, which can normally set you back a hefty $1,219.99, is now going for only $599.99 at Woot.

512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6: $620 off

$599 99
$1219 99
$620 off (51%)
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has never been this cheap, and probably won't be again! For a limited time, Woot is letting you save a massive $620 on the 512GB model! This is a brand-new device with an included manufacturer's warranty. Don't miss out.
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, 128GB: $200 off

$200 off (22%)
If you'd rather get a device from this year's Samsung flip phone lineup, consider the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This one is now available for $200 off its original price. This is the 128GB model, but the same promo is available on the 256GB variants.
Buy at Amazon

We know what you’re thinking — maybe it’s a used or renewed device with a limited warranty. Think again! Woot sells a brand-new device, complete with a one-year Samsung warranty. Does it get any better than this?

Sure, this Samsung phone isn’t the latest or most impressive of the Z Flip lineup, but hey — it delivers everything you can possibly want, especially at that price. But if you absolutely must get a model from the Z Flip 7 series, your best alternative right now is the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This one is now offered for $200 off, which lands the 128GB model just under $700.

When you think about it, although both devices look similar, the newer Flip 7 FE only has 128GB of internal storage. That’s certainly not a small amount, but the Z Flip 6, now a whopping 51% off, comes with four times as much space — more than enough for your favorite videos, photos, and more.

Last year’s flip flagship also features two gorgeous displays: a 3.4-inch flex screen and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Both deliver superb resolution and smooth animations. And with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood, this fella is much more powerful than the Motorola Razr+ (2024) and the newer Razr+ (2025).

Consider also the seven-year software support promise and the plethora of Galaxy AI features, all of which ensure your device stays fast, secure, and up to date for years to come. And with a 50MP main camera, you can capture every memory in crisp detail and vibrant color.

Sure, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might not be your top pick at its standard price now that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has hit the scene. But the newer model isn’t available at lower prices right now, whereas last year’s Android phone is a killer deal at 51% off. Don’t wait and take advantage while it lasts.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless