Epic sale slashes the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 to only $599.99

Flip phone fans, this is likely your one and only chance to get the incredible Galaxy Z Flip 6 at $620 off — a full 51% discount. That’s right! The 512GB model, which can normally set you back a hefty $1,219.99, is now going for only $599.99 at Woot.
We know what you’re thinking — maybe it’s a used or renewed device with a limited warranty. Think again! Woot sells a brand-new device, complete with a one-year Samsung warranty. Does it get any better than this?
When you think about it, although both devices look similar, the newer Flip 7 FE only has 128GB of internal storage. That’s certainly not a small amount, but the Z Flip 6, now a whopping 51% off, comes with four times as much space — more than enough for your favorite videos, photos, and more.
Consider also the seven-year software support promise and the plethora of Galaxy AI features, all of which ensure your device stays fast, secure, and up to date for years to come. And with a 50MP main camera, you can capture every memory in crisp detail and vibrant color.
Sure, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might not be your top pick at its standard price now that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has hit the scene. But the newer model isn’t available at lower prices right now, whereas last year’s Android phone is a killer deal at 51% off. Don’t wait and take advantage while it lasts.
Sure, this Samsung phone isn’t the latest or most impressive of the Z Flip lineup, but hey — it delivers everything you can possibly want, especially at that price. But if you absolutely must get a model from the Z Flip 7 series, your best alternative right now is the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This one is now offered for $200 off, which lands the 128GB model just under $700.
Last year’s flip flagship also features two gorgeous displays: a 3.4-inch flex screen and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Both deliver superb resolution and smooth animations. And with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood, this fella is much more powerful than the Motorola Razr+ (2024) and the newer Razr+ (2025).
