Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 buyers can save up to an incredible $420 with this massively improved Prime Day deal

Amazon has surprisingly improved its Galaxy Z Flip 6 Prime Day 2025 promotion, slashing up to a mind-blowing 420 bucks off the clamshell's list price now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
If you've ever followed an extended Amazon sales event from start to finish before, you probably know that the e-commerce giant is often full of surprises. That seems to be the case with this year's Prime Day festival as well, as the already discounted Galaxy Z Flip 6 is remarkably scoring an even deeper price cut in the event's final hours.

Initially marked down by up to $320 for Prime members (which was an undeniably amazing deal too), last year's high-end Samsung clamshell is now on sale at a colossal $420 under its $1,219.99 list price with 512 gigs of internal storage space. This absolutely unprecedented and presumably totally unbeatable discount applies to both silver and mint colorways, although that might not be true for a very long time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

$420 off (34%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Silver and Mint Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

You obviously need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this hugely improved summer promotion as well, and in case you're wondering, the entry-level 256GB storage configuration is still only discounted by $300 from a regular price of $1,099.99.

That means the 256 and 512 gig variants are just as affordable at the time of this writing, making the latter a pretty obvious choice for all foldable fans regardless of their actual digital hoarding needs. Basically, you'd be a fool not to go for the Z Flip 6 model that's typically more expensive, and although the Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE are now officially out of the bag, the value proposition of 2024's single Flip device remains pretty much unrivaled.

That's because the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Flip 7 Fan Edition are essentially the same phone, and yet the latter is a lot costlier right now. Then you've got the even more expensive Z Flip 7, which actually has a number of good reasons to be more expensive. But the Z Flip 6 is still the superior deal... at $420 off. Maybe even at $320 off. 

