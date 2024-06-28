Galaxy Z Flip 6 preview: new main camera, bigger battery

Galaxy Z Flip 6 Intro







Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specs

Galaxy Z Flip 6's rumored specs:

Galaxy Z Flip 6 Design and Display Mostly the same but refined



We don't expect huge upgrades when it comes to the looks of the clamshell foldable. A similar premium build is expected to adorn the phone, and some rumors point to an improvement in the hinge mechanism.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to rock the same Corning Gorilla Armor as the S24 Ultra, which should make it better protected against scratches.



As for the displays, earlier rumors said the cover screen may grow in size to 3.9 inches. However, more recent rumors suggest the Flip 6 will retain the 3.4-inch external display of its predecessor. It may jump to a 120Hz refresh rate though, so this is very good news.



On the inside of the foldable, we expect a similar 6.7-inch AMOLED display to its predecessors. There are rumors online that Samsung may use a thicker glass panel for the internal display, which could make the display more durable and what's even more exciting: with a less noticeable crease.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 Camera Main camera jumps to 50MP resolution







Apart from the upgraded main sensor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to feature the same ultra-wide with 12MP resolution to complete its dual-camera setup. On the front (or, more like the inside) of the phone we would probably have a 10MP front-facing selfie camera.



Foldables aren't historically famous for their photography prowess. But the 50MP main camera is a welcome improvement to the Flip, and may turn how we look at foldables and their cameras.



Of course, we expect Galaxy AI to be available on the Flip 6. The generative AI experience has a couple of camera-centric features, including Generative Edit and Edit Suggestions.



Galaxy Z Flip 6 Performance

New chip, no Exynos (as per usual)



Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to come with a premium flagship processor: the



Earlier, an Exynos variant was in the rumor mill, but it seems this rumor may be incorrect. In line with tradition, the foldable may be available with Qualcomm's chip internationally.



Besides the stronger chip, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may finally get a 12GB RAM option. So far, Samsung's clamshell foldables have been limited to 8 gigs, and it seems, according to the leaked Geekbench result, that the phone will have an option with 12GB of RAM for smooth multitasking. And probably, for faster Galaxy AI.



Most likely the Flip 6 will still have its entry-level option of 8GB of RAM though. As for storage, we expect a similar situation: 256 and 512GB storage. I don't expect a 1TB option, although the Fold will most likely get one.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 Software



Galaxy Z Flip 6 will most likely launch with

Galaxy Z Flip 6 Battery Bigger battery coming

Things are more exciting when it comes to the rumored battery. Rumors and leaks are suggesting the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will come with an upgraded battery over its predecessor.



The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 3,700 mAh battery cell, and according to leaks, the Flip 6 will improve on that and feature a 4,000 mAh battery. Any increase in battery is a good thing, especially when it doesn't come with an increase in size or weight (such is not expected). So, the phone should be able to last more than its predecessor.



Apart from that, we do expect the same 25W fast charging capabilities on the Flip 6 just like on the Flip 5.



When we get the phone for a review, we'll test it and tell you how it performs in terms of battery life.







Galaxy Z Flip 6 Audio Quality and Haptics





As for haptics, we don't expect many changes here compared to its predecessor. You will probably get pleasant vibration feedback when typing, but nothing sophisticated or too refined.

Should you wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 6?







Most likely - yes. The thing is, the phone is about to get unveiled on July 10, and although it won't probably offer as many upgrades in comparison to its predecessor as many would like, it still isn't just an iteration.It will probably have a bigger battery and a new main camera, and for that alone, it would probably be worth it to wait for a couple of weeks before buying a foldable right now.