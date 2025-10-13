The 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 remains a top Z Flip 7 alternative at $420 off
Ditch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and save $420 on the Z Flip 6 with this epic post-Prime Day deal!
Prime Day is over, and some of the best autumn deals on Samsung phones vanished once the event wrapped up. Some, but not all! Take Amazon’s epic Galaxy Z Flip 6 offer, which knocks the 512GB variant in Silver Shadow to just under $800. It first went live on October 7, and surprise, surprise, it’s still here!
That means it’s not too late to save $420 on one of the best Galaxy Z Flip models. Since the newer Galaxy Z Flip 7 is no longer $250 off at Amazon, this is easily the next best thing. If you missed out during the event, we suggest acting quickly if you want to save, as this incredible bargain might just vanish soon.
When it comes to performance, this fella is incredibly powerful. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip under the hood, making it just slightly less capable than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in terms of raw horsepower. Basically, it has enough firepower to handle pretty much anything you throw at it, including demanding AI tasks. Check out our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review for performance test scores and more.
Now, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 would hardly be your top pick at its standard price, and we get it. But hey — it has plunged by a whopping $420 at Amazon, making it one of the most powerful flip devices in the sub-$800 category.
That means it’s not too late to save $420 on one of the best Galaxy Z Flip models. Since the newer Galaxy Z Flip 7 is no longer $250 off at Amazon, this is easily the next best thing. If you missed out during the event, we suggest acting quickly if you want to save, as this incredible bargain might just vanish soon.
Sure, this Samsung phone doesn’t have the impressive 4.1-inch cover screen of its successor, but it packs a punch with its powerful Snapdragon chip and excellent main display. Let’s get some context. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering excellent colors and top-tier brightness. The 3.4-inch cover screen isn’t half bad either, though it caps at 60Hz.
Speaking of AI, the Android phone has all sorts of “smart” tricks up its sleeve, including Generative Edit, Gemini, Circle to Search, and more. Also, the camera is exactly what you’d expect from a flagship flip, capturing amazing detail and lifelike colors.
Now, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 would hardly be your top pick at its standard price, and we get it. But hey — it has plunged by a whopping $420 at Amazon, making it one of the most powerful flip devices in the sub-$800 category.
