Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 plunges to an unbeatable price at a huge $670 off
It's not every day that you can get a premium flip phone for $670 off!
Remember Woot's splendid deal on one of the best flip phones from last month? Don't worry if you don't — the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is back on sale, and this time, the discount is even bigger! Right now, you can grab the 512GB variant for only $549.99 — that's a massive 55% off its original price.
If you think we're talking about a used phone, think again. The Android phone is brand new, plus it ships with a one-year Samsung warranty for extra peace of mind. Such amazing offers don't come around often, so we'd recommend you don't waste time if you're looking to save big.
At just $549.99, the Z Flip 6 packs a serious punch, featuring a premium design and a 3.4-inch cover display. The main OLED display is just as impressive — it gets sufficiently bright for comfortable outdoor viewing and offers smooth animations with its 120Hz refresh rate.
Since we already have the Galaxy Z Flip 7, some users might find the previous model unappealing — even when it's $670 off. But if you're looking for the most value, it clearly stands out. After all, it offers flagship-level performance and comes with more software updates than Motorola's flip options. Don't wait up — this amazing Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal might vanish any minute.
If you'd rather a flip option with an edge-to-edge cover display and a slew of Galaxy AI features, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be a better choice. This one is also on sale right now, with Amazon's promo saving you $250 on the 512GB variant. That's still way pricier than last year's model, so keep that in mind.
Under the hood, you've got a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, which delivers top-tier performance across the board. And the 50MP main camera makes capturing memories with lifelike colors and excellent detail effortless. Don't forget to check out our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review for camera samples.
