Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 plunges to an unbeatable price at a huge $670 off

It's not every day that you can get a premium flip phone for $670 off!

Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone placed half-open on a table.
Remember Woot's splendid deal on one of the best flip phones from last month? Don't worry if you don't — the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is back on sale, and this time, the discount is even bigger! Right now, you can grab the 512GB variant for only $549.99 — that's a massive 55% off its original price.

512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 is now $670 cheaper

$549 99
$1219 99
$670 off (55%)
For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a ridiculously affordable price. Right now, the 512GB model is $670 cheaper, making it one of the best flip options for budget-conscious users. This is a brand-new phone that ships with a one-year Samsung warranty.
Buy at Woot

Save $250 on the Galaxy Z Flip 7

$250 off (20%)
Prefer a more contemporary Galaxy flip option? The Z Flip 7 might be the better choice for you. Right now, you can save $250 on the 512GB variant at Amazon, which brings it just under $970.
Buy at Amazon

If you think we're talking about a used phone, think again. The Android phone is brand new, plus it ships with a one-year Samsung warranty for extra peace of mind. Such amazing offers don't come around often, so we'd recommend you don't waste time if you're looking to save big.

If you'd rather a flip option with an edge-to-edge cover display and a slew of Galaxy AI features, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be a better choice. This one is also on sale right now, with Amazon's promo saving you $250 on the 512GB variant. That's still way pricier than last year's model, so keep that in mind.

At just $549.99, the Z Flip 6 packs a serious punch, featuring a premium design and a 3.4-inch cover display. The main OLED display is just as impressive — it gets sufficiently bright for comfortable outdoor viewing and offers smooth animations with its 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, you've got a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, which delivers top-tier performance across the board. And the 50MP main camera makes capturing memories with lifelike colors and excellent detail effortless. Don't forget to check out our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review for camera samples.

Since we already have the Galaxy Z Flip 7, some users might find the previous model unappealing — even when it's $670 off. But if you're looking for the most value, it clearly stands out. After all, it offers flagship-level performance and comes with more software updates than Motorola's flip options. Don't wait up — this amazing Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal might vanish any minute.

