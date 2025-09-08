Sensational Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal makes the Z Flip 7 FE irrelevant and the Z Flip 7 wildly overpriced
Who needs Samsung's latest flip phones when the "old" Galaxy Z Flip 6 is cheaper than ever before with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included?
Officially discontinued by its manufacturer and available at frankly ridiculous prices at third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy (where it's still in stock in presumably limited numbers), last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 is more attractive than ever if purchased from Woot right now.
Believe it or not, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging just $649.99 for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Z Flip 6 units with 512GB storage and unlocked support for all US carriers for the following three days... or while supplies last. This is a variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Samsung flip phone that used to cost a whopping $1,220 back at launch, and while that list price has obviously been reduced many times since then, this $570 (!!!) discount is completely without precedent, not to mention incredibly hard to beat anytime soon.
Granted, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is (technically) no longer one of the best foldable phones money can buy. That's because the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a thing with more screen real estate, more (base) storage, a bigger battery, and an overall more refined and attractive design.
But the Z Flip 7 is also... appropriately priced, at $1,100 and up, which means that it's not exactly an option for many foldable shoppers on tight budgets today (even at a nice and unexpectedly early $150 discount). You'd think that's where the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition comes in, but with the exact same design and pretty much the same specs as the Z Flip 6, purchasing that model is not easy to justify either at $900 (or even $700).
That's definitely enough screen real estate for a $650 foldable. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
So, yes, a $649.99 Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512 gigs of internal storage space and a full 1-year manufacturer warranty is essentially impossible to resist... as long as you can settle for a 6.7-inch primary display and 3.4-inch second screen. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor remains a landmark for raw power even in today's mobile industry, the 4,000mAh battery is by no means a pushover (at least in combination with those two displays), and the 50 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system is... unchanged on the Z Flip 7.
Oh, and did I mention that this bad boy is guaranteed to receive timely Android 16, 17, 18, 19 (!), 20 (!!), and 21 (!!!) updates through 2031? That's something very few other devices (in any price bracket) can promise right now, and it will make your $650 spending feel like the mobile investment of the century.
