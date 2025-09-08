Sensational Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal makes the Z Flip 7 FE irrelevant and the Z Flip 7 wildly overpriced





Z Flip 6 units with 512GB storage and unlocked support for all US carriers for the following three days... or while supplies last. This is a variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 -powered Believe it or not, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging just $649.99 for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamagedunits with 512GB storage and unlocked support for all US carriers for the following three days... or while supplies last. This is a variant of the-powered Samsung flip phone that used to cost a whopping $1,220 back at launch, and while that list price has obviously been reduced many times since then, this $570 (!!!) discount is completely without precedent, not to mention incredibly hard to beat anytime soon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 $649 99 $1219 99 $570 off (47%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Silver and Mint Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $150 off (14%) 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





Galaxy Z Flip 6 is (technically) no longer one of the Granted, theis (technically) no longer one of the best foldable phones money can buy. That's because the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a thing with more screen real estate, more (base) storage, a bigger battery, and an overall more refined and attractive design.









Galaxy Z Flip 6 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor remains a landmark for raw power even in today's mobile industry, the 4,000mAh battery is by no means a pushover (at least in combination with those two displays), and the 50 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system is... unchanged on the Z Flip 7

So, yes, a $649.99with 512 gigs of internal storage space and a full 1-year manufacturer warranty is essentially impossible to resist... as long as you can settle for a 6.7-inch primary display and 3.4-inch second screen. Theprocessor remains a landmark for raw power even in today's mobile industry, the 4,000mAh battery is by no means a pushover (at least in combination with those two displays), and the 50 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system is... unchanged on the





Oh, and did I mention that this bad boy is guaranteed to receive timely Android 16 , 17, 18, 19 (!), 20 (!!), and 21 (!!!) updates through 2031? That's something very few other devices (in any price bracket) can promise right now, and it will make your $650 spending feel like the mobile investment of the century.



Recommended Stories



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

Score a Free iPhone 13 Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Expired