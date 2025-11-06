Samsung’s big 2026 plan shows what it really expects from the Galaxy S26
The company’s faith in the S26 lineup is stronger than ever – and the numbers prove it.
Galaxy S25 series. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Samsung is gearing up for a big 2026, with ambitious plans for the Galaxy S26 series and a goal of selling millions of units worldwide.
Samsung is confident about the Galaxy S26
The Galaxy S26 lineup has been surrounded by chatter – possible Edge cancellation, spec leaks, and design rumors – yet Samsung seems completely unfazed. The company is clearly betting big on this series, expecting it to be a major hit when it launches in a few months.
A recent report (translated source) reveals Samsung’s annual outlook for its mobile division (MX), and it’s ambitious. The company expects the S26 series – likely including the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, with Edge and FE models possibly joining later – to sell around 35 million units next year.
Samsung’s broader smartphone plan aims for 240 million units globally, potentially generating over $90 billion in sales just from MX.
Looking closer, the S26 series is expected to outpace the Galaxy S25. This year, Samsung sold 22 million S25 units in the first half, and it is aiming to beat that by at least 2 million more with the next series.
Foldables are also part of the plan: the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are expected to move a combined 5 million units following a mid-year release. Tablets are smaller in scale, but Samsung hopes to sell around 27 million Galaxy Tab units.
While the report doesn’t specify exact numbers per S26 model, it’s safe to assume the Ultra will lead the pack, as usual.
Why does it matter?
This is how the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra might look like. | Image credit – Ice Universe
Leaks and rumors have been popping up about the S26 series, and while we already know some details, conflicting info is still floating around – especially regarding whether Samsung will stick with its Exynos 2600 chip or lean on Qualcomm again.
The S26 series will likely stick to a familiar formula: incremental improvements rather than huge changes. And I know rumors about minor camera tweaks and small performance boosts may not excite hardcore tech fans, but for the average user, Samsung is doubling down on what already works. And in a market where predictability and reliability matter, that’s a smart move.
Apple hasn’t been making huge year-over-year jumps either. Both companies seem focused on steady improvements rather than risky changes, and that’s keeping the competition fairly predictable.
Recommended Stories
Steady growth leads to logical confidence
Looking at the numbers, Samsung’s confidence makes sense. The Galaxy S24 series sold 37.17 million units globally – up nearly 18% over the S23. The S25 has passed 22 million in six months, beating the S24’s first-half numbers.
So, betting on the S26 even without major upgrades isn’t bold or aggressive – it’s just logical. Samsung is building on what works, and the numbers show it’s a strategy that’s paying off.
