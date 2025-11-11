Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

The Galaxy S26 battery upgrades have me stoked about the future of smartphones

It's finally happening. Apple, Samsung, and Google have woken up to the importance of battery upgrades for their flagship phones.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Editorials Galaxy S Series
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Samsung Galaxy S25 phones
Samsung has been using the same 5,000 mAh battery across its Galaxy flagships for so long that I had basically given up hoping for something better. If anyone was thinking of going for a Galaxy S25 Ultra or similar, I’d let them know that they’d be stuck with a battery from half a decade ago.

While no news about Samsung increasing the battery capacity for the Galaxy S26 phones has surfaced, other exciting reports paint a very promising picture. Samsung, it seems, is finally waking up and improving its batteries.

Whether it’s because Apple recently overtook it with the iPhone 17 Pro, or if this is something that the company had been planning for a while anyway, I’m stoked either way. And not just for Galaxy phones.

All Galaxy S26 phones will have better batteries




The base model Galaxy S26 will apparently support 20W wireless charging, over the 15W limit of its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Plus will also do the same, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra will support up to 25W of wireless charging.

Additionally, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with 60W wired fast charging, which is a respectable jump from the previous 45W that has been around for a few years as well. So, though the battery capacities will likely remain the same, at least you’ll be able to jump back in quicker than before.

What are your thoughts on these upgrades?

Vote View Result


Following the pack, Samsung?




The only reason that Samsung may have finally decided to improve its batteries is because its biggest competitors in the U.S. — Apple and Google — have recently done the same. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL shipped with 25W wireless charging this year, and Apple introduced 25W wireless charging with the iPhone 16 Pro.

Samsung, in my opinion, has been doing the bare minimum recently to stay ahead of the pack in most aspects. The company went above and beyond with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it sold like mad all across the world. I really wish that Samsung would show its S-series flagships this much love as well.

However, whatever the reason for the improvements may be, I’m stoked. Because this may mean better smartphones for all of us in the coming years.

A catalyst for a smartphone revolution?




If Samsung, Apple, and Google are finally improving certain parts of their batteries, it makes me hopeful for other much-needed upgrades as well.

Chinese smartphones have been shipping with ludicrously fast charging speeds and massive batteries for years, but these three have remained complacent. But, if one of them suddenly improves something for its U.S. audience, the other two immediately want in for fear of being left behind and losing valuable market share.

Recommended Stories

Faster wired and wireless charging is just a start. With Apple and Samsung marketing the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge, I’m incredibly hopeful that they’ll finally adopt silicon batteries like their Chinese counterparts.

Silicon batteries would mean normal battery life on their super slim models, and much longer battery life on their other flagship models, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the foldable iPhone. We can go from marketing “all-day battery life” to “two-day battery life” instead.

Like the obsession with cameras and slimmer phones, we might see a competition between the three for the largest battery. Which is something that would actually hugely benefit the average consumer. Longer-lasting batteries are one of the most tangible improvements that the average smartphone user can see.

Basically, I’m holding out hope for this just like I’m hopeful that the 20th anniversary iPhone Pro will usher in an era of smartphones with cutout-free displays.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)

Latest News

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless