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New OnePlus Turbo leaked photos confirm a familiar design with a glossy twist

Fresh leaks reveal a polarizing plastic build that hides a monster battery.

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Referential image of the OnePlus 15 | Image Credit – PhoneArena

We finally have visual confirmation of the upcoming OnePlus Turbo, and while the design feels familiar, the massive specs hidden inside are turning heads. The device, carrying the model number PLU110 and codenamed ‘Prado,’ has appeared in leaked images that give us a clear look at what OnePlus is cooking up for the mid-range market.

The leaked images explained


Fresh leaks have surfaced showing the OnePlus Turbo in the wild, and they tell an interesting story about where OnePlus is cutting costs. The photos reveal a design language that mirrors recent premium siblings like the OnePlus 13, specifically with the circular "Deco" camera module tucking into the frame in the upper-left corner.

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However, the materials give it away as a budget-focused beast. There are reportedly two units currently being tested: A black one with a glossy back and made of plastic, and the one shown in this leak — which is a much more interesting Blue variant with matte rails. The Blue variant actually leans towards a greenish-blue hue, which looks more polished and attractive, though I worry that glossy finish in the back is going to be a nightmare for fingerprints compared to the matte glass we are used to on flagships.

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Spotted specs and details


  • Codename/Model: Prado / PLU110
  • Battery: ~9,000 mAh (Rumored)
  • Display: 165Hz OLED
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 or 8 Gen 5
  • Build: Glossy Plastic
  • Colors: Blue (Greenish hue) and Black
  • Leak caution: the "About" screen in the leak might be spoofed
  • Expected launch date: March 2026 (in India and China)


One specific image shows the "About" screen, ostensibly confirming some specs. However, a word of caution by the source: it is extremely common for manufacturers (especially in China) to spoof these screens on test units to hide the real hardware identity, so don't take the text on that screen as gospel just yet.

Why this design matters

OnePlus Turbo reported leaked images. | Images credit — Android Authority

These images confirm that the OnePlus Turbo is likely destined to be a "Nord" branded device if it ever leaves China. The choice of glossy plastic over glass or metal is a classic move to keep the price down while stuffing expensive internals inside. And those internals are serious: beyond the absurd 9,000 mAh battery, rumors suggest a 165Hz OLED display.

This combination positions the Turbo not just as a phone, but as a budget handheld gaming console. It is a direct shot at the performance-centric Redmi Turbo series. It’s not trying to win a beauty contest; it’s trying to win the endurance war.

Unfortunately, since the Nord line has effectively vanished from the US market, this specific hardware configuration will likely remain an India and China exclusive, launching around March 2026

Would you want a phone with a 9,000 mAh battery?
Yes, the bigger, the better
65.1%
Maybe, if the phone isn’t too large
30.5%
No, that’s too much
4.4%
341 Votes

My take on the glossy look


I have mixed feelings about these leaks. On one hand, the "Greenish-Blue" colorway looks genuinely distinct and adds some flair to what could have been a boring budget phone. On the other hand, a glossy plastic back in 2026 feels a bit lazy. We all know that the Black version is going to look like a greasy mess the second you take it out of the box.

However, there is a silver lining for gamers. Plastic dissipates heat differently than glass and is generally more durable if you drop it during an intense session. If a cheaper plastic body is the trade-off required to get a 9,000 mAh battery and a 165Hz screen at a mid-range price, I think most people would take that deal.

It’s just a shame that US buyers probably won't get the option to make that choice.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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