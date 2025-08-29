Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the phone to get if you want to experience Snapdragon at its best

If you want to see just how good the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 can get, you'll probably have to splurge for a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors Qualcomm Galaxy S Series
Showing off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Next year, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will debut with, according to many reports, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 processor. What’s worth noting, however, is that the Elite Gen 2 chipset found in Samsung’s flagship phone will actually be the best version of this processor.

According to one reliable source, the Snapdragon chip inside the S26 Ultra has a clock speed of 4.74 GHz, while the standard version of the Elite Gen 2 runs at 4.61 GHz. In benchmarks, the Ultra’s processor’s single-core performance score is 4,000, but the standard version’s score is 3,900.

Are you planning on getting a Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Vote View Result


So, if you want to see just how powerful the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 can be, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the phone for you. Of course, there’s always the chance that another phone manufacturer may make the chip even faster on its own phone, but it likely won’t get much better than what Samsung has managed.

If there’s one downside to the chip’s power, it’s that it might lead to less screen-on time. Samsung is, once again, sticking with its signature 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery for the S26 Ultra, while Apple is actually fattening up the iPhone 17 Pro for a bigger battery than last year.



The company has been trying to switch its phones back over to Exynos processors, but has been having poor luck with its attempts. Samsung first wanted to use the Exynos 2500 chipset across the Galaxy S25 lineup, but the processor wasn’t ready on time and debuted later alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Similarly, Samsung has been pooling resources into trying to perfect its 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset for the Galaxy S26 series. However, according to multiple reports, the company may not have been able to do that, hence the leaked details about the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chip for Galaxy.

There’s also a slight chance that Samsung is able to go back to using both Exynos and Snapdragon processors in different regions with the Galaxy S26. Some early reports did hint at this happening, but it seems unlikely at this point.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the phone to get if you want to experience Snapdragon at its best
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 3

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 4
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
Subscribers leaving T-Mobile, or any other wireless provider, impact U.S. iPhone sales
Subscribers leaving T-Mobile, or any other wireless provider, impact U.S. iPhone sales
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better

Latest News

Exclusive Walmart promo brings the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ to an irresistible price
Exclusive Walmart promo brings the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ to an irresistible price
T-Mobile rep thanks us for shining light on the number one issue affecting the carrier's salesmen
T-Mobile rep thanks us for shining light on the number one issue affecting the carrier's salesmen
This Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor beats even Google with on-device AI translation of all your calls
This Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor beats even Google with on-device AI translation of all your calls
Google's Pixel Care+ is here with $0 repairs and unlimited claims
Google's Pixel Care+ is here with $0 repairs and unlimited claims
T-Mobile has an opportunity to increase its lead in U.S. sub-6GHz spectrum holdings
T-Mobile has an opportunity to increase its lead in U.S. sub-6GHz spectrum holdings
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless