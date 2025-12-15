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Samsung is saving this cool One UI 8.5 feature for the Galaxy S26 launch

We need to wait a bit longer for Samsung's AI-powered notification summary feature.

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Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series One UI
A man holds a Samsung Galaxy S25 in his right hand.
A lot of One UI 8.5 features, such as notification summaries, are reportedly disabled in its beta program, as Samsung might be planning to introduce them alongside the launch of the Galaxy S26 series.

Not everything is available yet


The Samsung One UI 8.5 beta update was expected to introduce the notification summary feature, which uses the company's in-house Gauss AI model to provide a quick summary of notifications you've received from different apps over the past 24 hours. The beta update has been available for eligible devices for over a week now. However, it still doesn't include this feature.

Now, a reputable leaker, chunvn8888, claims that not all One UI 8.5 update features, including the AI-powered notification summary, are available in the beta program, as they are exclusive to the upcoming Galaxy smartphone series.



That suggests the Korean giant will highlight these currently hidden features at the launch event of the Galaxy S26 series. The leakster also mentions that Samsung initially planned to introduce the AI notification summary with the One UI 7 update, which started rolling out to eligible devices in April this year. However, it's unclear what caused the delay of this feature, since Gauss AI, the technology that the feature relies on for its functionality, was already available in the Galaxy S24 series months before the release of the One UI 7 update.

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Releasing the AI notification summary alongside the S26 series also suggests that the feature could initially be exclusive to the upcoming smartphone lineup. Speaking of S26-exclusive features, the series is expected to include options like "Now Nudges," which will essentially combine the functions of Magic Cue and At a Glance, and 3D Live effects on the lock screen.

The AI notification summary, along with other One UI 8.5 features that haven't been revealed yet, could later become available to other compatible devices through one of the stable One UI 8.5 updates. The S25 series, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, could be the first smartphones to receive these features after being available exclusively on the S26 series for some time. The S23 series might not get the AI notification summary feature, as its hardware isn't powerful enough to run the on-device AI models that this feature relies on to function.

Do you use the notification summary feature on your Pixel smartphone or iPhone?
Yes - it saves me from the chaos of reading long texts.
50%
No – I don't find it useful.
50%
24 Votes

AI notification summary: does it ring a bell?



You're right if you think you've already heard about smartphones using AI to provide summaries of notifications. A similar feature is available on all Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 series models, except the Pixel 9a. Apple also offers its own notification summary feature on devices that support Apple Intelligence.

I haven't yet had the chance to use Apple's notification summary feature, but I rely heavily on this ability on my Pixel 10. Although Google offers the option to use this feature with multiple apps, I've only enabled it for Google Messages and WhatsApp. The feature ensures that I can quickly get a brief overview of long conversations instead of spending time reading them line by line.

Hopefully, Samsung's notification summaries turn out to be as helpful as those from Apple and Google. Additionally, the Galaxy maker should also provide an option to disable this feature completely for users who prefer not to rely on it, just like its competitors.

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Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
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