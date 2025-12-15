Samsung is saving this cool One UI 8.5 feature for the Galaxy S26 launch

Now, a reputable leaker, chunvn8888, claims that not all One UI 8.5 update features, including the AI-powered notification summary, are available in the beta program, as they are exclusive to the upcoming Galaxy smartphone series.

Lots of 1UI 8.5 features aren't available just yet, reason is they're S26 exclusive AI features. One of them is AI notifications summary feature, which initially planned for 1UI7 at first. This feature uses Samsung's in-house Gauss model and it will summarise past-24-hrs notis

AI notification summary: does it ring a bell?





Pixel 10 . Although Google offers the option to use this feature with multiple apps, I've only enabled it for Google Messages and WhatsApp. The feature ensures that I can quickly get a brief overview of long conversations instead of spending time reading them line by line.



I haven't yet had the chance to use Apple's notification summary feature, but I rely heavily on this ability on my. Although Google offers the option to use this feature with multiple apps, I've only enabled it for Google Messages and WhatsApp. The feature ensures that I can quickly get a brief overview of long conversations instead of spending time reading them line by line.

Hopefully, Samsung's notification summaries turn out to be as helpful as those from Apple and Google. Additionally, the Galaxy maker should also provide an option to disable this feature completely for users who prefer not to rely on it, just like its competitors.