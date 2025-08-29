Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, Galaxy S26 Ultra to be the thinnest ever: check it out!
Samsung seems obsessed with wasp-waisted devices. Do we even need super-slim phones?
Time is flying and in the very beginning of 2026, Samsung's next flagship family – Galaxy S26 – will be a reality. All three new models are rumored to be thinner than their predecessors.
We've heard similar claims earlier, but now, we have some concrete numbers at our disposal. The latest leak reads that the three flagship models will allegedly shed some fractions of the millimeter. The goal is to come closer to Galaxy S25 Edge, the first super-thin Galaxy S phone.
What's even more impressive is that the slimmest of them all – the Galaxy S26 Edge model – will highly likely pack a 4,300 mAh battery, as we told you recently. The S25 Edge had a 3,900 mAh capacity battery on board.
As far as the eventual S26 Ultra goes, the report states this is how slim an Ultra model can get with the current built-in S Pen. So, if future S Ultra phones want to go below 7.8 mm, they'll probably have to rely on an external S Pen, or a stylus that's much slimmer than the one we have now. Or maybe drop the S Pen totally?
If you're not a passionate Samsung fan, you're probably wondering what's with the Galaxy S26 Pro model and where's the "traditional" baseline Galaxy S26.
Well, it happens so that the Galaxy S26 Pro moniker might be used for the Galaxy S26, simple as that.
Samsung's Galaxy S series has long stuck to a three-model formula – standard, Plus, and Ultra – but the Galaxy S26 lineup may break tradition.
A GSMA database entry listing the S26 Pro under model number SM-S942, previously linked to the base S26, hints at a simple renaming rather than major hardware changes. The "Pro" label seems aimed at aligning Samsung's strategy with Apple and Chinese rivals, potentially justifying a price increase without substantial upgrades.
Regardless of the monikers, though, the Galaxy S26 models might all be thinner. Yay or nay?
So, here are the numbers:
|Expected thickness
|Expected reduction
|Predecessor thickness
|Galaxy S26 Pro
|6.7 mm
|0.5 mm
|7.2 mm (Galaxy S25)
|Galaxy S26 Edge
|5.5 mm
|0.3 mm
|5.8 mm (Galaxy S25 Edge)
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|7.8 mm
|0.4 mm
|8.2 mm (Galaxy S25 Ultra)
A boost of 400 mAh might not seem much – certainly not when 15,000 mAh phones are here – but it's notable that it will be fitted in a chassis even slimmer than before.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is pretty slim already. | Image by PhoneArena
Also, the Plus model could be replaced by the Edge variant.
