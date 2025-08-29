Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, Galaxy S26 Ultra to be the thinnest ever: check it out!

Samsung seems obsessed with wasp-waisted devices. Do we even need super-slim phones?

By
3comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
A man holding a Galaxy phone.
Time is flying and in the very beginning of 2026, Samsung's next flagship family – Galaxy S26 – will be a reality. All three new models are rumored to be thinner than their predecessors.

We've heard similar claims earlier, but now, we have some concrete numbers at our disposal. The latest leak reads that the three flagship models will allegedly shed some fractions of the millimeter. The goal is to come closer to Galaxy S25 Edge, the first super-thin Galaxy S phone.

So, here are the numbers:

Expected thicknessExpected reductionPredecessor thickness
Galaxy S26 Pro6.7 mm0.5 mm7.2 mm (Galaxy S25)
Galaxy S26 Edge5.5 mm0.3 mm5.8 mm (Galaxy S25 Edge)
Galaxy S26 Ultra7.8 mm0.4 mm8.2 mm (Galaxy S25 Ultra)


What's even more impressive is that the slimmest of them all – the Galaxy S26 Edge model – will highly likely pack a 4,300 mAh battery, as we told you recently. The S25 Edge had a 3,900 mAh capacity battery on board.

A boost of 400 mAh might not seem much – certainly not when 15,000 mAh phones are here – but it's notable that it will be fitted in a chassis even slimmer than before.



As far as the eventual S26 Ultra goes, the report states this is how slim an Ultra model can get with the current built-in S Pen. So, if future S Ultra phones want to go below 7.8 mm, they'll probably have to rely on an external S Pen, or a stylus that's much slimmer than the one we have now. Or maybe drop the S Pen totally?

Should Samsung make the Galaxy S26 phones thinner?

Vote View Result

If you're not a passionate Samsung fan, you're probably wondering what's with the Galaxy S26 Pro model and where's the "traditional" baseline Galaxy S26.

Well, it happens so that the Galaxy S26 Pro moniker might be used for the Galaxy S26, simple as that.

Samsung's Galaxy S series has long stuck to a three-model formula – standard, Plus, and Ultra – but the Galaxy S26 lineup may break tradition.

A GSMA database entry listing the S26 Pro under model number SM-S942, previously linked to the base S26, hints at a simple renaming rather than major hardware changes. The "Pro" label seems aimed at aligning Samsung's strategy with Apple and Chinese rivals, potentially justifying a price increase without substantial upgrades.

Recommended Stories

Also, the Plus model could be replaced by the Edge variant.

Regardless of the monikers, though, the Galaxy S26 models might all be thinner. Yay or nay?

Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, Galaxy S26 Ultra to be the thinnest ever: check it out!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE


Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 3

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 4
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
Subscribers leaving T-Mobile, or any other wireless provider, impact U.S. iPhone sales
Subscribers leaving T-Mobile, or any other wireless provider, impact U.S. iPhone sales
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better

Latest News

Exclusive Walmart promo brings the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ to an irresistible price
Exclusive Walmart promo brings the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ to an irresistible price
T-Mobile TPR rep writes us to validate our article
T-Mobile TPR rep writes us to validate our article
This Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor beats even Google with on-device AI translation of all your calls
This Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor beats even Google with on-device AI translation of all your calls
Google's Pixel Care+ is here with $0 repairs and unlimited claims
Google's Pixel Care+ is here with $0 repairs and unlimited claims
T-Mobile has an opportunity to increase its lead in U.S. sub-6GHz spectrum holdings
T-Mobile has an opportunity to increase its lead in U.S. sub-6GHz spectrum holdings
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless