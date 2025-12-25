Samsung’s newest Exynos chip just did something remarkable
With the Exynos 2600, Samsung has done something remarkable.
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Samsung, after enduring heaps of trouble with its foundry throughout 2024, has finalized its first in-house 2 nm processor, the Exynos 2600. However, it’s not just the 2 nm architecture that is worth fawning over, because the company just did something truly remarkable.
A new report (translated source) has revealed that Samsung has managed to design a GPU for the Exynos 2600 based on its own research. Though this GPU is built upon AMD architecture, it features proprietary Samsung technology that has been in development for a very long time.
Samsung is — like Meta, Apple, and Google — looking forward to AR smart glasses, which all of these companies believe might be the future of computing. In-house GPUs will let Samsung build AR products with improved synergy between the hardware and the software, allowing for smoother and more reliable operation.
The Galaxy S26 phones will ship with the Exynos 2600, and Samsung plans to continue that tradition moving forward.
Samsung has said that the GPU, if it does make it to market in 2027, will be equipped on the Exynos 2800 processor. The company previously had plans to make 1.4 nm chips by 2027, but it’s not yet confirmed if those plans are still a realistic possibility. If they are, then the fully in-house GPU won’t be the only first that Samsung celebrates with the Exynos 2800 in 2027.
A GPU, just in case you’re unaware, is a crucial component of a smartphone’s processor. It handles the visual tasks on the screen, and the stronger it is, the better applications — especially visually intensive games — perform. Not having to rely on a third party to supply GPUs will free Samsung to further design its products with its own software in mind, while also saving it a ton of money.
Apple has recently done something similar, when it announced its in-house cellular modem. The company is bringing this modem — well, its successor, anyway — to more and more of its devices. After complete adoption, Apple won’t have to rely on Qualcomm, saving itself tons of cash.
Lastly, manufacturing costs are skyrocketing. As processors get smaller, and memory prices go through the roof due to AI, all smartphones will see price hikes. Replacing even a single component with an in-house counterpart can help Samsung at least try to maintain reasonable pricing during a tumultuous time in the industry.
With the Exynos 2600, which will be featured across the Galaxy S26 series next year, Samsung has moved yet another step closer to self-sufficiency. The company, according to new reports coming in, has managed to begin its journey proper towards fully self-developed GPUs (Graphics Processing Unit) for its flagship smartphones.
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Exynos 2600 has set the stage
All Galaxy S25 models used Snapdragon. | Image credit — PhoneArena
A new report (translated source) has revealed that Samsung has managed to design a GPU for the Exynos 2600 based on its own research. Though this GPU is built upon AMD architecture, it features proprietary Samsung technology that has been in development for a very long time.
The report also reveals that Samsung plans to develop a completely in-house proprietary GPU for its Exynos processors in the near future. Doing such a thing would mean that the company will save a ton of money when manufacturing its smartphones in the future, and will also be poised to make its upcoming XR products excel.
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Samsung’s fully in-house proprietary GPU
Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra design. | Image credit — Android Headlines
The Galaxy S26 phones will ship with the Exynos 2600, and Samsung plans to continue that tradition moving forward.
According to another report (translated source), Samsung has apparently already confirmed that it plans to release its in-house GPU by 2027. This GPU will not be utilizing AMD architecture, and will instead be designed and developed fully in-house, using Samsung’s years of research in this field.
Samsung has said that the GPU, if it does make it to market in 2027, will be equipped on the Exynos 2800 processor. The company previously had plans to make 1.4 nm chips by 2027, but it’s not yet confirmed if those plans are still a realistic possibility. If they are, then the fully in-house GPU won’t be the only first that Samsung celebrates with the Exynos 2800 in 2027.
Do you think these Exynos chips will live up to the hype?
Yes, Samsung has had many years to perfect its craft
52.78%
No, I've been burned by Exynos way too many times
19.44%
They might, or they might not. I don't really care
27.78%
What’s the big deal, anyway?
This chip is ready to perform miracles. | Image credit — Samsung
I’ve been an ardent supporter of Exynos, despite many people’s dislike for the chips. In my opinion, if Samsung manages to nail Exynos performance and implementation, it will achieve something akin to what Apple did with its own chips.
A GPU, just in case you’re unaware, is a crucial component of a smartphone’s processor. It handles the visual tasks on the screen, and the stronger it is, the better applications — especially visually intensive games — perform. Not having to rely on a third party to supply GPUs will free Samsung to further design its products with its own software in mind, while also saving it a ton of money.
Apple has recently done something similar, when it announced its in-house cellular modem. The company is bringing this modem — well, its successor, anyway — to more and more of its devices. After complete adoption, Apple won’t have to rely on Qualcomm, saving itself tons of cash.
Apple’s products also work so great, though that has been debatable recently, because of its hardware and software synergy. Moving more crucial operations onto in-house replacement hardware can only mean good things moving forward for the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and other Apple products.
Lastly, manufacturing costs are skyrocketing. As processors get smaller, and memory prices go through the roof due to AI, all smartphones will see price hikes. Replacing even a single component with an in-house counterpart can help Samsung at least try to maintain reasonable pricing during a tumultuous time in the industry.
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