The foldable iPhone is driving massive improvements for Galaxy Z Fold 8, but the S26 may suffer

Samsung is pouring its heart and soul into the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to compete with the foldable iPhone, but the Galaxy S26 phones may be left forgotten.

Samsung Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 side view
As the release date for the foldable iPhone drew nearer, Samsung found the drive to improve its foldable flagships considerably. The company has now set ambitious sales targets and hardware improvement roadmaps for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8, but the Galaxy S26 series may suffer for it.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 to excel further




After Samsung drastically improved its foldable smartphones this year, they exploded in popularity. Once a declining segment, the Galaxy foldables are now perhaps the company’s main focus.

Samsung, according to a new report (translated source), has decided to increase its combined sales targets for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 by 10 percent, up to 6.7 million units. This is a change of pace from previous generations, where the company was actually decreasing sales targets for its foldables.

The reason that Samsung feels confident enough to do this is the success of its current foldables.

Do you think the foldable iPhone can compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 next year?

Vote View Result


Foldable iPhone driving innovation at Samsung




With the threat of Apple entering into the foldable smartphone market looming over Samsung’s head, the company has started pouring in tons of effort into its foldables. According to the report, the improvements that we saw with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year were just the start.

Samsung plans to make the Fold 8 even slimmer and lighter, and is focusing on bringing the same level of improvement to the Flip 8 as well. The company believes that the Flip series has a lot more potential that can be tapped into to get consumers more interested in it.

Don’t neglect the Galaxy S26, please


Apple fans have, of course, been waiting for a foldable iPhone for years now. Samsung, in my opinion, had grown very complacent with making foldables that lagged behind competing phones from China. Apple’s threat to Samsung’s market share has finally spurred the company into action, and the Fold 7 was its first foray into top-of-the-line foldable smartphones.

However, as the report mentions too, Samsung has all eyes on the foldables, and may neglect its S-series flagships. I’ve mentioned before how I don’t really like the design of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and how the Galaxy S26 series isn’t seeing any major changes at all.

Hopefully, Samsung starts making the best S-series flagships with the Galaxy S27, alongside superb foldables. And it can start with bigger batteries.

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless