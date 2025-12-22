Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Apple’s strict iPhone rules just cost it millions again

Italy says App Store rules favor Apple over everyone else.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Apps
Apple's logo displayed on a wall inside a building.
Apple is back in hot water in Europe, and once again, it is all about how locked-down its ecosystem is.

Italy slaps Apple with a big fine


Italy’s competition authority announced that it has fined Apple 98 million euros (around $115 million when directly converted) for allegedly abusing its power in the mobile app market.

Basically, the regulators say Apple’s App Store gives it absolute dominance because it is the only official place to get apps on iPhones and iPads. And with that kind of control, Apple can set rules that end up hurting developers.

The investigation started back in May 2023, focusing on Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature, which requires apps to get user consent before tracking their activity for ads.

Recommended For You

And according to Italy’s watchdog, Apple made these rules stricter than necessary, putting third-party developers at a disadvantage while claiming it is all about privacy. In other words, the authorities think Apple is using privacy rules to maintain control and protect its own business interests.

Actually, Italy isn’t the only one going after Apple. Earlier this year, France fined Apple 150 million euros over ATT as well, and several other EU countries are running similar investigations. Europe is clearly paying close attention to how Apple manages its App Store.

Apple’s long history of EU headaches



As I just mentioned above, Apple has been facing scrutiny in the EU for years. The EU wants big tech to open up more, let developers have options, and make things more transparent. Apple has made some concessions – for example, allowing third-party app stores in the EU thanks to the Digital Markets Act – but it has mostly resisted big changes that would reduce its control.

Recommended For You

Developers in the US have complained too, and some of that pressure led to changes after the Epic Games lawsuit over Fortnite. Apple now lets US developers link to external payment systems. It shows that when regulators or developers push hard enough, Apple does adjust – but only when it really has to.

Do you think Apple’s App Store rules hurt third-party developers?
Yes, they make it hard to compete.
64.81%
Somewhat, but developers still manage.
9.26%
No, Apple is protecting users and security.
25.93%
Unsure.
0%
54 Votes

Europe keeps a close eye on big tech


The EU has been tough on tech giants in the past few years. For example, Google has been hit with multiple multi-billion euro fines over the years, and former competition chief Margrethe Vestager wasn’t shy about enforcing the rules. Apple is under that same microscope, with ATT and App Store policies being watched closely.

I think regulation is important to keep things fair, but it can also have side effects. Sometimes users feel the impact, like when Apple Intelligence rolled out later in Europe, leaving iPhone 16 users waiting. So while regulators push for fairness and competition, too much restriction can slow down features for everyday users.

iPad 10 (2022) flash sale

$259
$284
$25 off (9%)
Save $25 on the iPad 10 (2022) in Back Market's 72-hour flash sale. The sale runs only to March 29 in Back Market - one of the most trusted places to buy refurbished tech. Discount is applied automatically at checkout.
Get at Back Market
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why
Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
Google Messages hits a major milestone
Google Messages hits a major milestone
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative

Latest News

Huawei reportedly making two Pura phones as foldable iPhone enters production stages
Huawei reportedly making two Pura phones as foldable iPhone enters production stages
Motorola reveals when pre-orders will start for the Razr Fold in one country
Motorola reveals when pre-orders will start for the Razr Fold in one country
Apple is absolutely on the right path with the boring iPhone 18 Pro design
Apple is absolutely on the right path with the boring iPhone 18 Pro design
Verizon gives unpaid federal workers a break
Verizon gives unpaid federal workers a break
This new Pixel feature exposes a glaring gap in Android's toolkit
This new Pixel feature exposes a glaring gap in Android's toolkit
Two new Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses models are debuting next week
Two new Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses models are debuting next week
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless