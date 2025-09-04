Image of Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra dummy units reveals unexpected design change

The Galaxy S25 family. | Image Credit - PhoneArena





According to today's leak, the Galaxy S26 Edge will now have a horizontal camera bar, just like Google's Pixel handsets and likely the upcoming According to today's leak, theEdge will now have a horizontal camera bar, just like Google's Pixel handsets and likely the upcoming iPhone 17 Air and Pro. The cameras will still be aligned vertically. The LED flash unit won't move. This model will have two rear cameras, just like the Galaxy S25 Edge





Per leaker Ice Universe , the remaining area in the huge camera island will house some internal components. This would free up space for a bigger 4,200mAh battery, up from the current model's 3,900mAh cell. It will also allow Samsung to reduce the thickness from 5.8 mm to 5.5mm.

All three Galaxy S26 models appear to have similarly curved corners, corroborating a rumor that said the Galaxy S26 Ultra would have



There's also a circular depression on the rear, hinting that the phones will have magnets for



Lastly, unlike Galaxy S25 variants, the new models have a camera island. An earlier rumor said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would feature a bump to accommodate the improved main and telephoto cameras. All threemodels appear to have similarly curved corners, corroborating a rumor that said thewould have even rounder edges There's also a circular depression on the rear, hinting that the phones will have magnets for native Qi2 wireless charging Lastly, unlikevariants, the new models have a camera island. An earlier rumor said that thewould feature a bump to accommodate the improved main and telephoto cameras.





The new phones are rumored to be thinner than the outgoing models , but since today's leak only shows us the back of the dummy models, it's hard to verify that claim.



Samsung seems to be cautious here by reserving the biggest change for the Galaxy S25 Plus's successor, and not tinkering too much with the design of the Galaxy S26 Ultra to avoid alienating customers. At the same time, the Galaxy S26 Edge's design will help it retain customers who are tempted by horizontal camera islands.



