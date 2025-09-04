Image of Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra dummy units reveals unexpected design change
At least one Galaxy S26 model will remind you of the Pixel 10 (and the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro).
The Galaxy S25 family. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Pictures of Samsung Galaxy S26 dummies have shown up online, and one of the models looks a lot like what the Apple iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to look like.
Shared by @SonnyDickson, who has an impressive track record, the dummies depict three Galaxy S26 models. While the biggest of the three is undoubtedly the Galaxy S26 Ultra, it's not clear what the first two models will be called.
Apparently, the base model will be called the Galaxy S26 Pro, and the middle model, which is currently referred to by the Plus moniker, will be known as the Galaxy S26 Edge.
Images of Galaxy S26 dummies hint at design changes. | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson
According to today's leak, the Galaxy S26 Edge will now have a horizontal camera bar, just like Google's Pixel handsets and likely the upcoming iPhone 17 Air and Pro. The cameras will still be aligned vertically. The LED flash unit won't move. This model will have two rear cameras, just like the Galaxy S25 Edge.
Per leaker Ice Universe, the remaining area in the huge camera island will house some internal components. This would free up space for a bigger 4,200mAh battery, up from the current model's 3,900mAh cell. It will also allow Samsung to reduce the thickness from 5.8 mm to 5.5mm.
All three Galaxy S26 models appear to have similarly curved corners, corroborating a rumor that said the Galaxy S26 Ultra would have even rounder edges.
There's also a circular depression on the rear, hinting that the phones will have magnets for native Qi2 wireless charging.
Lastly, unlike Galaxy S25 variants, the new models have a camera island. An earlier rumor said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would feature a bump to accommodate the improved main and telephoto cameras.
The new phones are rumored to be thinner than the outgoing models, but since today's leak only shows us the back of the dummy models, it's hard to verify that claim.
Samsung seems to be cautious here by reserving the biggest change for the Galaxy S25 Plus's successor, and not tinkering too much with the design of the Galaxy S26 Ultra to avoid alienating customers. At the same time, the Galaxy S26 Edge's design will help it retain customers who are tempted by horizontal camera islands.
