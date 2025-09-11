New Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge rumor reveals potentially deal-breaking disadvantage to iPhone 17

Galaxy S25

S25 Edge

S26

S26

iPhone 17

25W is not a very "Pro" number, Samsung!





would earn its pompous moniker with big improvements over the "regular" Galaxy S25 iPhone 17 roster's launch event suggests that's not going to happen, at least as far as charging technology is concerned. In case you were wondering if the Galaxy S26 Pro would earn its pompous moniker with big improvements over the "regular", the inside information revealed by PhoneArt (aka @UniverseIce) on X right after theroster's launch event suggests that's not going to happen, at least as far as charging technology is concerned.









S26 Pro and S26 Edge are disappointingly tipped to support up to 25W charging speeds, keeping that mediocre (by 2025 high-end standards) figure unchanged from the S25 Edge Yes, thePro andEdge are disappointingly tipped to support up to 25W charging speeds, keeping that mediocre (by 2025 high-end standards) figure unchanged from the S25 S25 Plus , and, as well as the S24 and S24 Plus and a whole bunch of previous entries in the Galaxy S line.





Believe it or not, even the 2020-released Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus were capped at 25 watts, with the S10 and S10 Plus the year before only supporting 15W charging tech. That means that hardcore Samsung fans have been waiting for another upgrade in this department for about half a decade now, and according to the latest word around the street, the wait isn't going to end in early 2026.

Just how bad is that number, though?





iPhone 17 Whether you're a Samsung lover or a hater, I'm going to give it to you straight - 25W is bad, at least from a public perception standpoint, and especially after this week's introduction of the, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max.









While Apple never explicitly advertises its products' charging speeds the way Android device manufacturers do, the official spec sheets of those three new iPhones include charging time estimates for use with 40W adapters "or higher." That suggests their charging support stands at or around 40 watts, which would represent a major enhancement over the "vanilla" iPhone 16 's 20W top speed, for instance.





Would you consider the S26 Pro or S26 Edge if they came with 25W charging? Never in a million years It depends on all the other specs I actually think 25W is good enough Never in a million years 33.33% It depends on all the other specs 48.15% I actually think 25W is good enough 18.52%





, the 6.2-inch handset went from 0 to 54 percent battery capacity in half an hour while requiring an hour and 22 minutes for a full charge, with the OnePlus 13 Of course, these are all theoretical specs that need to be compared in actual real-life use to gain relevance, which is where our tests come in. In our comprehensive Galaxy S25 review , the 6.2-inch handset went from 0 to 54 percent battery capacity in half an hour while requiring an hour and 22 minutes for a full charge, with thegoing from 0 to 100 percent in just 43 minutes.





iPhone 17 , 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max reviews before criticizing Samsung too harshly. The 27W charging-capable iPhone 16 Pro Max , however, disappointed by needing no less than one hour and 42 minutes to get a full tank of gas, so you should probably wait for our, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max reviews before criticizing Samsung too harshly.

How reliable is the rumor?





Look, I'm not a professional social media leaker with any knowledge of Samsung's inner workings, but my experience as a PhoneArena writer has made me pretty competent at sniffing out phony "inside info." And let me tell you, this smells fake from a mile away.









while leaving its brothers at 25W, but it would be virtually impossible for the company to defend that number after equipping the with 45W technology. Not only would it make zero sense for Samsung to take the Galaxy S26 Ultra from 45 to 65W charging while leaving its brothers at 25W, but it would be virtually impossible for the company to defend that number after equipping the Galaxy S25 FE with 45W technology.



Recommended Stories

Now, I have no idea if the Galaxy S26 Pro is meant to radically improve the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 (as the name suggests) rather than simply replace it, but I'm pretty sure the S26 Pro and S26 Edge will at least prove (heavily) superior to the S25 Fan Edition in pretty much every conceivable way. So, yeah, I'm skeptical (to say the least) that this particular piece of gossip will prove accurate.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!