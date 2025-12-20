Samsung’s new Exynos 2600 uses a neat trick to make the Galaxy S26 a blazing fast flagship
The Galaxy S26 will be a lot smoother to use because Samsung has made a welcome change to its Exynos 2600 processor.
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It has happened: Samsung has announced the Exynos 2600 processor, its in-house 2 nm chip, which it plans to use across the Galaxy S26 series. But being based on 2 nm architecture, though a very promising accomplishment, is not the only way that the chip is expected to make the S26 a treat to use.
Processors feature different types of cores across their insides. Some of these cores are only used for when the phone requires full processing power. Other cores are designed to handle high-performance tasks, but not operations that might require the utmost possible processing power.
Very often, the problem with these low-end cores is that they get overwhelmed easily. Once that happens, they then pass over their current tasks to the cores “above” them, the more powerful cores. This transfer can lead to stuttering, lag, and an overall less smooth user experience on a phone.
Getting rid of these cores entirely — replacing them with more “middle” cores — means that many operations will feel a lot smoother now. These include switching between apps when multiple are open, location and data services, and the menus in games, alongside others.
I’ve been a strong proponent of Samsung’s Exynos chips, as I truly believe that the company can do something spectacular with them, much like Apple did with its own processors. Exynos isn’t anything new, of course, but this is the first time in generations that it has surpassed the competition in multiple aspects, according to Exynos 2600 benchmarks.
This is mostly due to the 2 nm architecture, but other design improvements — like eliminating low-end cores — also help tremendously. Though Samsung might never be able to replicate the hardware and software synergy of Apple, as Android isn’t exclusive to the Galaxy phones, switching to its own hardware is bound to help in the long run.
Samsung has made a slight change to the processor, which will help everything feel a lot smoother and quicker during everyday use.
Exynos 2600 doesn’t have low-end cores
Processors feature different types of cores across their insides. Some of these cores are only used for when the phone requires full processing power. Other cores are designed to handle high-performance tasks, but not operations that might require the utmost possible processing power.
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Then there are cores that handle basic tasks while maximizing efficiency. And then, there are the lowest-end cores: those that handle background tasks with very low power draw. The Exynos 2600 doesn’t have these cores anymore. And that, according to one popular industry insider, is very good news (translated source).
Expect the Galaxy S26 to run much better
All Galaxy 25 models used Snapdragon. | Image credit — Samsung
Very often, the problem with these low-end cores is that they get overwhelmed easily. Once that happens, they then pass over their current tasks to the cores “above” them, the more powerful cores. This transfer can lead to stuttering, lag, and an overall less smooth user experience on a phone.
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What do you think of Samsung removing low-end cores from the Exynos 2600?
It's a good move, and it will help
56.95%
It's a pointless change, no one will notice
10.93%
Don't know nearly enough to comment
32.12%
Is Samsung’s evolution upon us?
I’ve been a strong proponent of Samsung’s Exynos chips, as I truly believe that the company can do something spectacular with them, much like Apple did with its own processors. Exynos isn’t anything new, of course, but this is the first time in generations that it has surpassed the competition in multiple aspects, according to Exynos 2600 benchmarks.
This is mostly due to the 2 nm architecture, but other design improvements — like eliminating low-end cores — also help tremendously. Though Samsung might never be able to replicate the hardware and software synergy of Apple, as Android isn’t exclusive to the Galaxy phones, switching to its own hardware is bound to help in the long run.
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