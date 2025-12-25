Real life Xiaomi 17 Ultra photos show off just how stunning the flagship phone really is
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is just as stunning to look at as the photos that it takes.
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The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is now officially out across its domestic market of China, and the phone is just as stunning to look at as it is capable of capturing stunning photos. Two industry insiders, who got their hands on the phone a little early, were able to show off just how pretty Xiaomi’s newest flagship is.
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra looks stellar in white, though I think that this isn’t its best color by far. White does make it quite apparent how thin the bezels are, and the massive camera bump on the back stands out a lot more. I, personally, have always liked these giant circular camera islands, so I don’t mind it one bit.
Starry Green is the standout color option for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. It’s a darker shade of green which has been sprinkled with specks of another color to give it a visual feel that lives up to its name. The rear camera bump is less obtrusive here, though still a bit more than on the black Xiaomi 17 Ultra models.
What makes the Xiaomi 17 Ultra a phone that you might want to pay attention to? It’s not just pretty on the outside, it’s actually really powerful.
For starters, the standout feature is the camera setup on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The Leica-tuned sensors are capable of true continuous optical zoom, eliminating the need for digital cropping. They also take excellent nighttime photos, which you can see in our coverage of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra photo samples.
The phone also has a massive 6.9 inch LTPO AMOLED display capable of a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. You can get 16 GB of RAM alongside up to a terabyte of storage.
Lastly, the phone is retailing for around $1,000, so you’re getting a lot of value for your hard-earned money. If you were hoping for an Android flagship to knock your socks off, this might be it. And you should hurry: smartphone prices are rising as we speak, and they’re not slowing down anytime soon.
In fact, Xiaomi released this phone earlier than it had planned, just so it could get ahead of the incoming industrywide price hikes.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra in white
This is the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in white. | Image credit — Digital Chat Station
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra looks stellar in white, though I think that this isn’t its best color by far. White does make it quite apparent how thin the bezels are, and the massive camera bump on the back stands out a lot more. I, personally, have always liked these giant circular camera islands, so I don’t mind it one bit.
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But let’s take a look at the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in the unique color that you can get instead of just white or black.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra in Starry Green
The “Starry” in the name isn’t just flavor text. | Image credit — Ice Universe
Starry Green is the standout color option for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. It’s a darker shade of green which has been sprinkled with specks of another color to give it a visual feel that lives up to its name. The rear camera bump is less obtrusive here, though still a bit more than on the black Xiaomi 17 Ultra models.
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Which color do you like better on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra?
White, I like to keep my phones looking plain
17.59%
Starry Green, it looks stunningly pretty!
39.81%
Black, because nothing can beat the elegance of that
42.59%
Why the phone is worth your attention
What makes the Xiaomi 17 Ultra a phone that you might want to pay attention to? It’s not just pretty on the outside, it’s actually really powerful.
For starters, the standout feature is the camera setup on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The Leica-tuned sensors are capable of true continuous optical zoom, eliminating the need for digital cropping. They also take excellent nighttime photos, which you can see in our coverage of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra photo samples.
The phone also has a massive 6.9 inch LTPO AMOLED display capable of a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. You can get 16 GB of RAM alongside up to a terabyte of storage.
Another great aspect of the phone is its battery, which has a capacity of 6,800 mAh, though the international release model might feature a slightly less impressive cell. Nevertheless, the 90W of wired charging, 50W of wireless charging, 22.5W of reverse wired charging, and 10W of reverse wireless charging should more than make up for it.
In fact, Xiaomi released this phone earlier than it had planned, just so it could get ahead of the incoming industrywide price hikes.
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