Pixel 10 flickering screen issue and more fixed with today's update

The entire list of functional updates is as follows:

User Interface

This fix ends an issue that would occasionally result in a Live Universe wallpaper causing the Wallpaper and style app to become unusable until the device is rebooted. This fix is for the Pixel 7a , Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel 8a , Pixel Fold , Pixel Tablet , Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL , Pixel 9 Pro Fold , Pixel 9a , Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro , Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold .





To install the update on your Pixel, go to Settings > System > Software updates > System update. Tap on "Check for update" and if you receive the prompt for the update, simply follow the directions.

Why I don't mind getting Pixel 6 Pro updates quarterly instead of monthly





Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 series model, it would appear that Google has moved the Pixel 6 , Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a , Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on a quarterly release schedule instead of a monthly release schedule. If that is the case, those models will receive their next update in March. As a Pixel 6 Pro user, I can't really get too upset by this because at the time I purchased the phone, it was not supposed to receive a system update after As for those of you, like myself, who have aorseries model, it would appear that Google has moved theandon a quarterly release schedule instead of a monthly release schedule. If that is the case, those models will receive their next update in March. As auser, I can't really get too upset by this because at the time I purchased the phone, it was not supposed to receive a system update after Android 15



