As some Pixel users deal with laggy updates, Pixel 10 series users have another issue of their own

Pixel 6 Pro

How to manually update the Google Play system update on your supported Pixel model





The update weighs in at 15MB and Google notes that users should update now to "keep safe and improve device security." Google points out that downloading updates over a cellular network could cause additional charges. By the way, to receive the latest Google Play system update, go to Settings > System > Software updates > Google Play system update. Over at 9to5Google, when they installed the update on their Pixel 10 Pro , the boot sequence not only lasted longer than usual, but the screen also remained black after the process was completed.



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Pixel 10 , Pixel 9 series models seemed to take a little longer than normal. Outside of the slightly longer updating process, these phones had no other issues. On 9to5Google's the Pixel Launcher failed to load completely after the device was opened by typing in the passcode. All that appeared was the wallpaper without the status bar and any system UI. After long-pressing to call up the power menu and rebooting the phone, everything loaded as it should and no issues were experienced afterwards. 9to5Google also reported that the updating process for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold andseries models seemed to take a little longer than normal. Outside of the slightly longer updating process, these phones had no other issues.

December update left an awful bug that ruins the Pixel 10 series' Always-on display





The good news is that once you get past the initial issues with the Google Play system update, everything should work as expected. That is sometimes a hard ask for Pixel users. For example, last month's regular monthly update left the Always-on display (AOD) on Pixel 10 models with a major problem as the screen now flickers every time the clock updated. Yes, that's right. Sixty times an hour, the flickering happens. The same thing takes place whenever the phone receives a notification.





A Reddit subscriber with the username HyperExtensions wrote, "YES!!! I have several weird screen glitches with the December update. Pixel 10 Pro . I've had it go completely black for a split second when unlocking. I was very happy with the 10 Pro until this update. They always seem to introduce some bug with the device over time that may or may not get addressed."

Pixel users are not pleased





Actually, several Pixel 10 series users complained on social media that every time the clock changes, the AOD flickers. Let me make this clear. Pixel users are not pleased. One wrote, "Really hard to recommend this phone when the current iteration is given a worse bug in an update claiming to fix the original bug. Google get your shit together." Another agreed by typing, "Same, I regret buying this POS phone. I should've kept my Pixel 9 Pro . Between all the bugs and the shitty GPU, this phone sucks."



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There is some speculation that Google's recent updates have been heavy on the AI which is causing some of the issues that Pixel users have been experiencing.





Pixel 10 AOD flickering has yet to be patched. Some of these comments from Pixel owners might seem a little harsh. After all, we are talking about a software update that Google will no doubt fix via another software update. On the other hand, as a Pixel owner myself, I have lived through some major issues with my Pixel 6 Pro (slow, laggy fingerprint sensor, modem disconnecting the phone from cellular connectivity, and crappy battery optimization). Sometimes Google can be very slow to respond to issues. For example, theAOD flickering has yet to be patched.

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