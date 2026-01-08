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As some Pixel users deal with laggy updates, Pixel 10 series users have another issue of their own

Pixel 10 users have had to work around a problem that has affected their phones since last month.

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As some Pixel users deal with laggy updates, Pixel 10 series users have another issue of their own
Some Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 users have noticed that their phones seem a little lethargic lately. The cause of this sluggishness is believed to be the Google Play system update that has been recently rolled out to Pixel users. Most supported Pixel models, including my Pixel 6 Pro, are running the November 1st, 2025, system update. Keep in mind that Google did not release a system update for December, and even after you install the new Google Play system update, it will still show that you're running the November 1st, 2025 version.  

How to manually update the Google Play system update on your supported Pixel model


The update weighs in at 15MB and Google notes that users should update now to "keep safe and improve device security." Google points out that downloading updates over a cellular network could cause additional charges. By the way, to receive the latest Google Play system update, go to Settings > System > Software updates > Google Play system update. Over at 9to5Google, when they installed the update on their Pixel 10 Pro, the boot sequence not only lasted longer than usual, but the screen also remained black after the process was completed.

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This update is causing some issues on the Pixel 9 amd Pixel 10 lines. | Image credit-9to5Google - As some Pixel users deal with laggy updates, Pixel 10 series users have another issue of their own
This update is causing some issues on the Pixel 9 amd Pixel 10 lines. | Image credit-9to5Google

On 9to5Google's Pixel 10, the Pixel Launcher failed to load completely after the device was opened by typing in the passcode. All that appeared was the wallpaper without the status bar and any system UI. After long-pressing to call up the power menu and rebooting the phone, everything loaded as it should and no issues were experienced afterwards. 9to5Google also reported that the updating process for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 series models seemed to take a little longer than normal. Outside of the slightly longer updating process, these phones had no other issues.

December update left an awful bug that ruins the Pixel 10 series' Always-on display


The good news is that once you get past the initial issues with the Google Play system update, everything should work as expected. That is sometimes a hard ask for Pixel users. For example, last month's regular monthly update left the Always-on display (AOD) on Pixel 10 models with a major problem as the screen now flickers every time the clock updated. Yes, that's right. Sixty times an hour, the flickering happens. The same thing takes place whenever the phone receives a notification.

A Reddit subscriber with the username HyperExtensions wrote, "YES!!! I have several weird screen glitches with the December update. Pixel 10 Pro. I've had it go completely black for a split second when unlocking. I was very happy with the 10 Pro until this update. They always seem to introduce some bug with the device over time that may or may not get addressed."

Pixel users are not pleased


Actually, several Pixel 10 series users complained on social media that every time the clock changes, the AOD flickers. Let me make this clear. Pixel users are not pleased. One wrote, "Really hard to recommend this phone when the current iteration is given a worse bug in an update claiming to fix the original bug. Google get your shit together." Another agreed by typing, "Same, I regret buying this POS phone. I should've kept my Pixel 9 Pro. Between all the bugs and the shitty GPU, this phone sucks."

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There is some speculation that Google's recent updates have been heavy on the AI which is causing some of the issues that Pixel users have been experiencing.

Some of these comments from Pixel owners might seem a little harsh. After all, we are talking about a software update that Google will no doubt fix via another software update. On the other hand, as a Pixel owner myself, I have lived through some major issues with my Pixel 6 Pro (slow, laggy fingerprint sensor, modem disconnecting the phone from cellular connectivity, and crappy battery optimization). Sometimes Google can be very slow to respond to issues. For example, the Pixel 10 AOD flickering has yet to be patched.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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