Galaxy S27 Ultra battery leak is a big surprise. And in a positive way!

Galaxy S27 Ultra

Galaxy S27 Ultra

Galaxy S27 Ultra

S27 Ultra

Galaxy S27 Ultra :



6.9" 2K flat LTPO OLED

M16 Panel



Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (2nm)

LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 storage



200MP HP6 OIS + 50MP UW + 50MP 5x periscope

Likely, horizontal camera deco



Bigger battery (<6000mAh)

Qi2 charging , aluminium frame, USB… — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) May 31, 2026

Big redesign for the Galaxy S27 Ultra





Liquid cooling on the Galaxy S27 Ultra?





Galaxy S27 Ultra

Further down the spec sheet, we find an upgraded chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (2 nm) — and also LPDDR6 RAM, which is significantly faster than LPDDR5X, offering up to a 125% increase in data rates, double the bandwidth, and enhanced power efficiency.Another big change is the expected horizontal camera bump. It sounds very suspicious, but this information has been leaking from various sources, including Korean industry insiders, so brace yourself for a brand new Galaxy S27 design.As for the camera system itself, Ray cites a 200MP main camera using the HP6 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 5x periscope snapper. This also falls in line with previous rumors that Samsung plans to ditch the 3x telephoto camera for a simpler, triple camera setup.The last piece of rumor is also the most fringe one. According to Korean media outlet Sisa Journal e, Samsung is considering liquid cooling for theThis is a tech we saw on the RedMagic 11 Pro back in December, but we haven't seen other models adopting the same tech since.Samsung is not a stranger to fancy cooling solutions. The Galaxy Note 9 featured a cooling system with water and carbon. Even though it didn't feature a pump, the passive method of vaporizing a water droplet to absorb heat from the processor was quite ingenious.According to Park, Apple is already developing an active cooling system for small electronics such as tablets and smartphones and is currently in the stage of submitting patent papers.