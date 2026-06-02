Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

Galaxy S27 Ultra battery leak is a big surprise. And in a positive way!

Say goodbye to the 5,000 mAh battery that Samsung has been using for what feels like forever in the Galaxy S Ultra series.

0
Mariyan Slavov
By
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Add as a preferred source on Google
Galaxy S27 Ultra
People often criticize Samsung for the lack of upgrades. This is about to change! | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung has been taking a lot of flak during the past couple of Galaxy Ultra generations, and the main criticism people have been throwing Samsung's way is the lack of upgrades in the battery capacity.

This is about to change with the Galaxy S27 Ultra, because the latest leak points toward a big battery upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected with a 6,000 mAh battery



The leak we're talking about comes from tipster Debayan Roy, who posted on X a bunch of Galaxy S27 Ultra specs. The track record of this guy is a mystery to us, so take this information with the proverbial grain of salt.

Among the specs, we find "Bigger battery (<6000 mAh)." This sign normally means "less than" in mathematics, so the best-case scenario is we're getting a number close to 6,000, and Samsung might slap 6,000 typical capacity on the Galaxy S27 Ultra for good measure.

Typical battery capacity is the average capacity produced in a manufacturing batch, while rated capacity is the minimum guaranteed capacity a battery can hold under standard testing.

Recommended For You
Manufacturers often cite higher typical figures for marketing purposes, while the rated capacity could be lower.

Along with the increased battery capacity, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to feature Qi2 wireless charging, possibly leveraging magnets and MagSafe-like accessories as well.

What upgrade you want to see on the Galaxy S27 Ultra?
25 Votes

Galaxy S27 Ultra sports upgrades everywhere


Now, these specs might look a bit "fan-made," but according to Roy, the S27 Ultra will have a brighter and more efficient OLED panel, thanks to the M16 material — the latest generation from Samsung Display.

  
Further down the spec sheet, we find an upgraded chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (2 nm) — and also LPDDR6 RAM, which is significantly faster than LPDDR5X, offering up to a 125% increase in data rates, double the bandwidth, and enhanced power efficiency.

Big redesign for the Galaxy S27 Ultra



Another big change is the expected horizontal camera bump. It sounds very suspicious, but this information has been leaking from various sources, including Korean industry insiders, so brace yourself for a brand new Galaxy S27 design.

As for the camera system itself, Ray cites a 200MP main camera using the HP6 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 5x periscope snapper. This also falls in line with previous rumors that Samsung plans to ditch the 3x telephoto camera for a simpler, triple camera setup.

Liquid cooling on the Galaxy S27 Ultra?



The last piece of rumor is also the most fringe one. According to Korean media outlet Sisa Journal e, Samsung is considering liquid cooling for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

This is a tech we saw on the RedMagic 11 Pro back in December, but we haven't seen other models adopting the same tech since.

Samsung is not a stranger to fancy cooling solutions. The Galaxy Note 9 featured a cooling system with water and carbon. Even though it didn't feature a pump, the passive method of vaporizing a water droplet to absorb heat from the processor was quite ingenious.

“Since liquid cooling using cooling fans has noise issues and many other limitations, we are focusing on liquid cooling and are considering a direction to maximize performance through a structure that connects directly to the AP," said Park Min, a Samsung senior researcher, at a seminar in Korea.


According to Park, Apple is already developing an active cooling system for small electronics such as tablets and smartphones and is currently in the stage of submitting patent papers.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals