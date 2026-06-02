Galaxy S27 Ultra battery leak is a big surprise. And in a positive way!
Say goodbye to the 5,000 mAh battery that Samsung has been using for what feels like forever in the Galaxy S Ultra series.
People often criticize Samsung for the lack of upgrades. This is about to change! | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung has been taking a lot of flak during the past couple of Galaxy Ultra generations, and the main criticism people have been throwing Samsung's way is the lack of upgrades in the battery capacity.
This is about to change with the Galaxy S27 Ultra, because the latest leak points toward a big battery upgrade.
The leak we're talking about comes from tipster Debayan Roy, who posted on X a bunch of Galaxy S27 Ultra specs. The track record of this guy is a mystery to us, so take this information with the proverbial grain of salt.
Among the specs, we find "Bigger battery (<6000 mAh)." This sign normally means "less than" in mathematics, so the best-case scenario is we're getting a number close to 6,000, and Samsung might slap 6,000 typical capacity on the Galaxy S27 Ultra for good measure.
Typical battery capacity is the average capacity produced in a manufacturing batch, while rated capacity is the minimum guaranteed capacity a battery can hold under standard testing.
Manufacturers often cite higher typical figures for marketing purposes, while the rated capacity could be lower.
Along with the increased battery capacity, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to feature Qi2 wireless charging, possibly leveraging magnets and MagSafe-like accessories as well.
Now, these specs might look a bit "fan-made," but according to Roy, the S27 Ultra will have a brighter and more efficient OLED panel, thanks to the M16 material — the latest generation from Samsung Display.
Further down the spec sheet, we find an upgraded chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (2 nm) — and also LPDDR6 RAM, which is significantly faster than LPDDR5X, offering up to a 125% increase in data rates, double the bandwidth, and enhanced power efficiency.
Another big change is the expected horizontal camera bump. It sounds very suspicious, but this information has been leaking from various sources, including Korean industry insiders, so brace yourself for a brand new Galaxy S27 design.
As for the camera system itself, Ray cites a 200MP main camera using the HP6 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 5x periscope snapper. This also falls in line with previous rumors that Samsung plans to ditch the 3x telephoto camera for a simpler, triple camera setup.
The last piece of rumor is also the most fringe one. According to Korean media outlet Sisa Journal e, Samsung is considering liquid cooling for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
This is a tech we saw on the RedMagic 11 Pro back in December, but we haven't seen other models adopting the same tech since.
Samsung is not a stranger to fancy cooling solutions. The Galaxy Note 9 featured a cooling system with water and carbon. Even though it didn't feature a pump, the passive method of vaporizing a water droplet to absorb heat from the processor was quite ingenious.
According to Park, Apple is already developing an active cooling system for small electronics such as tablets and smartphones and is currently in the stage of submitting patent papers.
This is about to change with the Galaxy S27 Ultra, because the latest leak points toward a big battery upgrade.
The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected with a 6,000 mAh battery
Say goodbye to 5000 mAh batteries in the Galaxy S Ultra series. | Image by Wccftech
The leak we're talking about comes from tipster Debayan Roy, who posted on X a bunch of Galaxy S27 Ultra specs. The track record of this guy is a mystery to us, so take this information with the proverbial grain of salt.
Among the specs, we find "Bigger battery (<6000 mAh)." This sign normally means "less than" in mathematics, so the best-case scenario is we're getting a number close to 6,000, and Samsung might slap 6,000 typical capacity on the Galaxy S27 Ultra for good measure.
Typical battery capacity is the average capacity produced in a manufacturing batch, while rated capacity is the minimum guaranteed capacity a battery can hold under standard testing.
Recommended For You
Along with the increased battery capacity, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to feature Qi2 wireless charging, possibly leveraging magnets and MagSafe-like accessories as well.
What upgrade you want to see on the Galaxy S27 Ultra?
Galaxy S27 Ultra sports upgrades everywhere
Now, these specs might look a bit "fan-made," but according to Roy, the S27 Ultra will have a brighter and more efficient OLED panel, thanks to the M16 material — the latest generation from Samsung Display.
Galaxy S27 Ultra :— Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) May 31, 2026
6.9" 2K flat LTPO OLED
M16 Panel
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (2nm)
LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 storage
200MP HP6 OIS + 50MP UW + 50MP 5x periscope
Likely, horizontal camera deco
Bigger battery (<6000mAh)
Qi2 charging , aluminium frame, USB…
Further down the spec sheet, we find an upgraded chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (2 nm) — and also LPDDR6 RAM, which is significantly faster than LPDDR5X, offering up to a 125% increase in data rates, double the bandwidth, and enhanced power efficiency.
Big redesign for the Galaxy S27 Ultra
Samsung might be going the horizontal camera route. | Image by PhoneArena
Another big change is the expected horizontal camera bump. It sounds very suspicious, but this information has been leaking from various sources, including Korean industry insiders, so brace yourself for a brand new Galaxy S27 design.
As for the camera system itself, Ray cites a 200MP main camera using the HP6 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 5x periscope snapper. This also falls in line with previous rumors that Samsung plans to ditch the 3x telephoto camera for a simpler, triple camera setup.
Liquid cooling on the Galaxy S27 Ultra?
Samsung is exploring liquid cooling while Apple is already filing patents. | Image by PhoneArena
The last piece of rumor is also the most fringe one. According to Korean media outlet Sisa Journal e, Samsung is considering liquid cooling for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
This is a tech we saw on the RedMagic 11 Pro back in December, but we haven't seen other models adopting the same tech since.
Samsung is not a stranger to fancy cooling solutions. The Galaxy Note 9 featured a cooling system with water and carbon. Even though it didn't feature a pump, the passive method of vaporizing a water droplet to absorb heat from the processor was quite ingenious.
“Since liquid cooling using cooling fans has noise issues and many other limitations, we are focusing on liquid cooling and are considering a direction to maximize performance through a structure that connects directly to the AP," said Park Min, a Samsung senior researcher, at a seminar in Korea.
According to Park, Apple is already developing an active cooling system for small electronics such as tablets and smartphones and is currently in the stage of submitting patent papers.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: