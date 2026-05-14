Here are two fresh reasons to get excited about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8



If you thought releasing a new One UI version on the latest Galaxy foldables before any of If you thought releasing a new One UI version on the latest Galaxy foldables before any of Samsung 's "conventional" S-series flagships was a one-time thing, a Korean media report translated here ) claims otherwise today, and there are two major reasons why that's extraordinary news this year rather than just one.

The Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 could beat the Galaxy S26 family to the Android 17 punch

















S26 trio will only be second in line to Android 17 The two next-gen foldables are tipped to run One UI 9 out of the box, which obviously means thetrio will only be second in line to. But it also means something potentially even more important and exciting...

Will the Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 be the world's first devices with Gemini Intelligence?





, Gemini's latest evolution is now expected to make its commercial debut on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Z Flip 8 rather than on any of its maker's Pixel handsets. As crazy as it sounds, Samsung could also beat Google to the punch as far as Google's own new AI breakthrough is concerned. Unveiled as a core part of Android 17 earlier this week , Gemini's latest evolution is now expected to make its commercial debut on theandrather than on any of its maker's Pixel handsets.



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Pixel 10 family will be left on Android 15 in June 2025. That seems to suggest that thefamily will be left on Android 16 until July (or even later), which would certainly be disappointing after Google managed to move the Pixel 9 lineup away from





Android 17 rollout without the full Gemini Intelligence support next month and then add to that first update a little later with the virtual assistant's latest features. Or maybe we're looking at some sort of an arrangement between Google and Samsung that will see Gemini Intelligence debut on the Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 Pixel 10 Of course, there's also a possibility that the search giant will pull off a similarly earlyrollout without the full Gemini Intelligence support next month and then add to that first update a little later with the virtual assistant's latest features. Or maybe we're looking at some sort of an arrangement between Google and Samsung that will see Gemini Intelligence debut on theandjust one or two days before expanding to theseries.

What is Gemini Intelligence again?













If you already routinely use Big G's AI chatbot to automate tedious tasks, you'll probably do that even more often soon, and if you don't, you will. Basically, Gemini is becoming smarter, more intuitive, and better at switching back and forth between different apps and services to help you speed up things like ordering food, planning a vacation, filling out online forms, and turning your disorganized thoughts into coherent texts.





While I'm not convinced anything truly game-changing or revolutionary is included in Gemini's expanded new tool set, I'll admit I'm pretty excited to check out the custom widget creation capability... when Gemini Intelligence eventually reaches other devices than Google and Samsung's latest and greatest flagships.

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