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Amazon is desperately trying to make the Galaxy S26+ appealing, now selling it at $235 off

It's nowhere near as popular as the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but the S26 Plus should be strongly considered at this massively reduced price.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Android Deals Galaxy S Series
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus back
The S26 Plus only has three rear-facing cameras, but they're pretty great cameras. | Image by PhoneArena

When is it a better idea to go for the Galaxy S26 Plus than its slightly bigger and more sophisticated Ultra brother? How about when the 6.7-inch handset is sold at a heftier discount than the super-premium 6.9-incher?

You might need to hurry if you want to slash 235 bucks off the $1,299.99 list price of an unlocked S26+ in a 512GB storage configuration with no strings attached, as this unprecedented Amazon deal has just improved on the e-commerce giant's previous $200 and $175 markdowns and could thus go away or get a downgrade at any moment.

Samsung Galaxy S26+

$235 off (18%)
The S26 Plus is obviously not better than the S26 Ultra, but it could be a smarter buy right now at a new record high discount of $235 in a 512GB storage variant and four different color options.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S26+

$210 off (19%)
Can't afford the 512GB configuration? Then why not opt for the entry-level 256 gig variant at $210 off its list price in one of three colorways?
Buy at Amazon
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If you're strapped for cash but don't want to settle for the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 (let alone the Galaxy S25 FE or another lower-end device from Samsung or a different Android brand), the S26 Plus is on sale at a slightly humbler but never-before-seen $210 discount from a regular price of $1,099.99 in an entry-level 256 gig variant as well.

Both models come with the same 12GB RAM count, mind you, as well as a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, but for some pretty obvious reasons, the Galaxy S26+ remains a far less appealing product than the Galaxy S26 Ultra for most hardcore Samsung fans and Android power users in general.


While there's clearly no way to "fix" the absence of the groundbreaking Privacy Display functionality or the 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system (which is nowhere near as advanced and as versatile as the S26 Ultra's 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP quad snapper setup), I believe the S26 Plus is worth some of your attention and possibly your money right now.

That's because the Galaxy S26 Ultra is not only costlier but also currently available at a smaller discount than $235 in all variants from both Amazon and Samsung's official US e-store. Still don't think the Galaxy S26+ provides good enough value? Then you might want to wait for Amazon's next big deal on the phone, although there are obviously no guarantees that will come anytime soon.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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