Android 15 is now here for eligible Pixel devices





For example, the AI-powered Theft Detection Lock can determine whether someone has grabbed your phone and is trying to run away, drive away, or even pedal a bike away with the device. If the phone senses that this is occurring, it will automatically lock. You can also use Remote Lock to safeguard your handset via another device using your phone number and a security check. The update will also guard against one of the most dangerous methods used by criminals to steal your personal data and your assets: the SIM swap.









Android 15 -powered phone detects that multiple failed attempts are being made to access an app or to get into your Settings app to remove the SIM and disable Find My Device, your device will lock immediately. If an-powered phone detects that multiple failed attempts are being made to access an app or to get into your Settings app to remove the SIM and disable Find My Device, your device will lock immediately. Google says that these new features will "make it harder for thieves to reset and sell a stolen device, and deter more thefts before they happen."





A feature called Private Space in Android 15 will create a private space on your phone where you can hide sensitive apps such as your financial and trading apps, your social media apps, and more. These hidden apps do not appear on your list of apps nor do they show up in recent apps view, notifications, and settings. You can even hide the existence of Private Space on your phone.







For foldable and larger-screened Android 15 will allow you to pin and unpin your taskbar on the phone's screen. Not only does this allow you to have your favorite apps quickly accessible, it also allows you to customize the layout of your phone. Also designed for foldable and larger-screened devices, App pairing lets you combine two apps that you usually use at the same time by tapping on one app icon. For foldable and larger-screened Android phones or tablets,will allow you to pin and unpin your taskbar on the phone's screen. Not only does this allow you to have your favorite apps quickly accessible, it also allows you to customize the layout of your phone. Also designed for foldable and larger-screened devices, App pairing lets you combine two apps that you usually use at the same time by tapping on one app icon.





Google also says that with Android 15 :



