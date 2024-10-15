Android 15 is now here for eligible Pixel devices

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Images of new Android 15 features are displayed including Theft protection.
Pixel models including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XLPixel 9 Pro Fold, and the Pixel Tablet are all getting an update today. At last, Android 15 is ready for these devices and the new iteration of the operating system will have some exciting new features protecting your personal information. The update will also improve large-screen devices such as foldables and tablets as well.

For example, the AI-powered Theft Detection Lock can determine whether someone has grabbed your phone and is trying to run away, drive away, or even pedal a bike away with the device. If the phone senses that this is occurring, it will automatically lock. You can also use Remote Lock to safeguard your handset via another device using your phone number and a security check. The update will also guard against one of the most dangerous methods used by criminals to steal your personal data and your assets: the SIM swap.

Theft protection locks your phone if it detects that it has been stolen.
Theft Detection Lock determines if someone is running off with your phone and will lock it automatically. | Image credit-Google

If an Android 15-powered phone detects that multiple failed attempts are being made to access an app or to get into your Settings app to remove the SIM and disable Find My Device, your device will lock immediately. Google says that these new features will "make it harder for thieves to reset and sell a stolen device, and deter more thefts before they happen."

A feature called Private Space in Android 15 will create a private space on your phone where you can hide sensitive apps such as your financial and trading apps, your social media apps, and more. These hidden apps do not appear on your list of apps nor do they show up in recent apps view, notifications, and settings. You can even hide the existence of Private Space on your phone.

A new feature, Private spaces, will allow users to hide apps on their phones from others.
Private space will allow users to hide an app so it doesn't appear on the phone. | Image credit-Google

For foldable and larger-screened Android phones or tablets, Android 15 will allow you to pin and unpin your taskbar on the phone's screen. Not only does this allow you to have your favorite apps quickly accessible, it also allows you to customize the layout of your phone. Also designed for foldable and larger-screened devices, App pairing lets you combine two apps that you usually use at the same time by tapping on one app icon.

Google also says that  with Android 15:

  • Low Light Boost and in-app camera controls now work better in low-light conditions. And third-party apps have more camera control, like more precise flash control.
  • Carrier messaging apps can use satellite connectivity to send and receive messages without a mobile or Wi-Fi connection.
  • In apps that use Passkeys for authentication, you can log in with a single tap.

To install Android 15 on your Pixel device go to Settings > System > Software updates and follow the directions.
