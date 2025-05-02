Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

One UI 7 craters battery life on Samsung Galaxy S24 and Fold 6

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates
One UI 7 battery
Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7 update is now available for the vast majority of compatible devices after a long wait. It's one of the biggest updates in a long time and while that should theoretically improve user experience, that's not been the case for many Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 6 users.

As first reported by Android Police, the Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 6do not last as long as before after the One UI 7 update. Though most complaints seem to come from Galaxy S24 and Fold 6 owners, users of some other models, including the Galaxy S23 and Flip 5, are also having the same problem.

The battery life has taken a considerable hit, forcing users to charge their phones multiple times a day. Others say that before the update they went to bed with enough juice in the tank to last until the middle of the next day, but now it's nearly empty by the end of the day.

Yes. I'm using the vanilla S24, and I have noticed that my battery is draining faster than normal.
—jeremiah78, Samsung community member, April 2025


On my new S24 Ultra which at the time had oneUI 6.1, i used to be able to use the phone for SEVEN Hours and still have 30% left which was phenomenal considering how i used it, now after oneUI 7... I need about 5 hours with the exact same ussage to land 22%...
—Watchmemez, Samsung community member, April 2025


Same here, ussualy can laat a few days on light use, but now it's nearly flat before I've finished my daytime job.
—WnDTech, Samsung community user, April 2025

It's not unheard of for the battery to deplete faster after operating system updates. Even though you may get the illusion that the update process has concluded once your phone is running a new version, there is still a lot going on in the background, which increases battery consumption. That's why, you may notice the battery capacity go down faster than usual, even with minimal use.

I upgraded to the One UI 7 for my Fold 6, and while overall I find it between not much difference to pleasant experience, I can't help seeing that my battery life is worse by about an hour or 2.
—jambaj0e, Reddit user, April 2025

Recommended Stories

Since users also play around with new settings when they install a new operating system version, the phone tries to relearn usage patterns and optimize background operations accordingly. That's why, it may take up to two weeks before battery usage normalizes again.

That said, looking at the number of complaints regarding the matter, there may be more than just activities related to a new operating system version at play and a bug could also be causing the battery to deplete faster.

If you aren't willing to wait it out, you might want to clear the cache on your phone, as many have had success with that. Otherwise, as a last-ditch effort, you can do a factory reset, but be warned that this didn't resolve the issue for all users.

After the update I noticed battery was bad so I tried the clear the system cache trick. That didn't help so I did a factory reset and set up the phone as new instead of using a back up. Things have been good since.
—WeUsedToBeFriends602, Reddit user, May 2025

While the issue affects a considerable number of users, some say that their battery life has improved after the update.

My battery has never been better, seriously, s24 ultra uk
—Case1188, Samsung community member, April 2025


It took my device a few days to stabilise and now the battery consumption is somehow even better than 6.1.
—br1k, Reddit user, April 2025

Some affected users also say that their devices are more prone to overheating after the update. This, again, is expected after a new update is installed.

Yep, bro. I charge my phone about 4 times a day now. If i use youtube the phone gets hot. Extremely bad update.
—Journeyman, Samsung community member, April 2025

I've noticed this too, also my phone seems to run warmer than one ui 6
—Puzzleheaded-Diet-12, Reddit user, April 2025

One UI 7 is a major update, bringing with it an overhauled interface and AI tricks. It arrived around 6 months after Android 15 was released and was delayed several times.

Samsung has started rolling out the May 2025 update and this problem may be taken care of by the update.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial

Latest News

Dish sells fiber business to help finance its 5G network deployment
Dish sells fiber business to help finance its 5G network deployment
TikTok's privacy mess just got way more expensive
TikTok's privacy mess just got way more expensive
Game-changing 50% discount makes the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic an absolute steal
Game-changing 50% discount makes the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic an absolute steal
Amazon slashes the premium Garmin Forerunner 965 to its best price of 2025
Amazon slashes the premium Garmin Forerunner 965 to its best price of 2025
Galaxy S25 Edge leak just backed up its biggest camera flex over the iPhone 17 Air
Galaxy S25 Edge leak just backed up its biggest camera flex over the iPhone 17 Air
Sony Xperia 1 VII benchmark listing confirms there are no surprises specs-wise
Sony Xperia 1 VII benchmark listing confirms there are no surprises specs-wise
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless