One UI 7 craters battery life on Samsung Galaxy S24 and Fold 6

—jeremiah78, Samsung community member, April 2025



—Watchmemez, Samsung community member, April 2025



—WnDTech, Samsung community user, April 2025

It's not unheard of for the battery to deplete faster after operating system updates. Even though you may get the illusion that the update process has concluded once your phone is running a new version, there is still a lot going on in the background, which increases battery consumption. That's why, you may notice the battery capacity go down faster than usual, even with minimal use. It's not unheard of for the battery to deplete faster after operating system updates. Even though you may get the illusion that the update process has concluded once your phone is running a new version, there is still a lot going on in the background, which increases battery consumption. That's why, you may notice the battery capacity go down faster than usual, even with minimal use.





—jambaj0e, Reddit user, April 2025



That said, looking at the number of complaints regarding the matter, there may be more than just activities related to a new operating system version at play and a bug could also be causing the battery to deplete faster.



If you aren't willing to wait it out, you might want to clear the cache on your phone, as many have had success with that. Otherwise, as a last-ditch effort, you can do a factory reset, but be warned that this didn't resolve the issue for all users. Since users also play around with new settings when they install a new operating system version, the phone tries to relearn usage patterns and optimize background operations accordingly. That's why, it may take up to two weeks before battery usage normalizes again.That said, looking at the number of complaints regarding the matter, there may be more than just activities related to a new operating system version at play and a bug could also be causing the battery to deplete faster.If you aren't willing to wait it out, you might want to clear the cache on your phone, as many have had success with that. Otherwise, as a last-ditch effort, you can do a factory reset, but be warned that this didn't resolve the issue for all users.





—WeUsedToBeFriends602, Reddit user, May 2025



While the issue affects a considerable number of users, some say that their battery life has improved after the update. While the issue affects a considerable number of users, some say that their battery life has improved after the update.





—Case1188, Samsung community member, April 2025





—br1k, Reddit user, April 2025

Some affected users also say that their devices are more prone to overheating after the update. This, again, is expected after a new update is installed. Some affected users also say that their devices are more prone to overheating after the update. This, again, is expected after a new update is installed.





—Journeyman, Samsung community member, April 2025



—Puzzleheaded-Diet-12, Reddit user, April 2025

One UI 7 Android 15 was released and was delayed several times. is a major update, bringing with it an overhauled interface and AI tricks. It arrived around 6 months afterwas released and was delayed several times.

Samsung has started rolling out the May 2025 update and this problem may be taken care of by the update. Samsung has started rolling out the May 2025 update and this problem may be taken care of by the update.