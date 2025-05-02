One UI 7 craters battery life on Samsung Galaxy S24 and Fold 6
Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7 update is now available for the vast majority of compatible devices after a long wait. It's one of the biggest updates in a long time and while that should theoretically improve user experience, that's not been the case for many Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 6 users.
As first reported by Android Police, the Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 6do not last as long as before after the One UI 7 update. Though most complaints seem to come from Galaxy S24 and Fold 6 owners, users of some other models, including the Galaxy S23 and Flip 5, are also having the same problem.
Samsung has started rolling out the May 2025 update and this problem may be taken care of by the update.
The battery life has taken a considerable hit, forcing users to charge their phones multiple times a day. Others say that before the update they went to bed with enough juice in the tank to last until the middle of the next day, but now it's nearly empty by the end of the day.
Yes. I'm using the vanilla S24, and I have noticed that my battery is draining faster than normal.
—jeremiah78, Samsung community member, April 2025
On my new S24 Ultra which at the time had oneUI 6.1, i used to be able to use the phone for SEVEN Hours and still have 30% left which was phenomenal considering how i used it, now after oneUI 7... I need about 5 hours with the exact same ussage to land 22%...
—Watchmemez, Samsung community member, April 2025
Same here, ussualy can laat a few days on light use, but now it's nearly flat before I've finished my daytime job.
—WnDTech, Samsung community user, April 2025
It's not unheard of for the battery to deplete faster after operating system updates. Even though you may get the illusion that the update process has concluded once your phone is running a new version, there is still a lot going on in the background, which increases battery consumption. That's why, you may notice the battery capacity go down faster than usual, even with minimal use.
I upgraded to the One UI 7 for my Fold 6, and while overall I find it between not much difference to pleasant experience, I can't help seeing that my battery life is worse by about an hour or 2.
—jambaj0e, Reddit user, April 2025
One UI 7 has caused battery life to suffer, but that's expected behavior after a new update. | Image Credit - @Henry_acevedo on X
Since users also play around with new settings when they install a new operating system version, the phone tries to relearn usage patterns and optimize background operations accordingly. That's why, it may take up to two weeks before battery usage normalizes again.
If you aren't willing to wait it out, you might want to clear the cache on your phone, as many have had success with that. Otherwise, as a last-ditch effort, you can do a factory reset, but be warned that this didn't resolve the issue for all users.
That said, looking at the number of complaints regarding the matter, there may be more than just activities related to a new operating system version at play and a bug could also be causing the battery to deplete faster.
After the update I noticed battery was bad so I tried the clear the system cache trick. That didn't help so I did a factory reset and set up the phone as new instead of using a back up. Things have been good since.
—WeUsedToBeFriends602, Reddit user, May 2025
While the issue affects a considerable number of users, some say that their battery life has improved after the update.
My battery has never been better, seriously, s24 ultra uk
—Case1188, Samsung community member, April 2025
It took my device a few days to stabilise and now the battery consumption is somehow even better than 6.1.
—br1k, Reddit user, April 2025
Some affected users also say that their devices are more prone to overheating after the update. This, again, is expected after a new update is installed.
Yep, bro. I charge my phone about 4 times a day now. If i use youtube the phone gets hot. Extremely bad update.
—Journeyman, Samsung community member, April 2025
I've noticed this too, also my phone seems to run warmer than one ui 6
—Puzzleheaded-Diet-12, Reddit user, April 2025
One UI 7 is a major update, bringing with it an overhauled interface and AI tricks. It arrived around 6 months after Android 15 was released and was delayed several times.
