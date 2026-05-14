Top Amazon exec addresses Fire Phone reboot rumors, and I'm somehow more confused than before

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As unlikely as that story sounded (to me, at least), it apparently caught the attention of Panos Panay, Amazon's Devices & Services division head, who chose to tackle the speculation in an unexpectedly clumsy and confusing way.

A Fire Phone 2 is definitely not happening, but...





Something is afoot. Otherwise, Panay would have come out and adamantly debunked all gossip, especially in an extensive, in-depth interview where he clearly wants to focus on other topics (like AI and... AI), as well as avoid dealing with "traumatic" episodes from his years of leading Microsoft's Windows and Devices business.





That's right, this is the guy who brought you the Surface Duo (ouch!) in 2019, but also the original Microsoft Surface tablet in 2012... and a bunch of very successful sequels in the following years before moving to Amazon in 2023.



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If there's someone bold enough to ever try a Fire Phone reboot of some sort, that's probably Panos Panay, but at least for the time being, "there's no clear path that makes sense" for Amazon in the Apple-dominated market . Will such a "path" become "clearer" in the future? That's... not clear yet, but Panay sure seems to suggest his company might be interested in the ongoing "transformation" of the "phone form factor."

Wait, what?





I know, I'm just as puzzled as you are by this (non) denial of the recent Fire Phone revival rumors, and believe it or not, I haven't even reached the most confusing part of Panos Panay's interview.





Asked directly if Amazon plans to "come forward with" a phone soon and whether or not that hypothetical device could ever get people to "sacrifice" their iPhones, the e-commerce giant's hardware skipper tries his best to essentially dodge the question, calling it "tricky" and saying that his current company is "not necessarily" going after a phone.





Do you think Amazon could ever compete in the smartphone market? Yes, even with a "conventional" device. Yes, but only with something truly groundbreaking. Yes, but only with some sort of hybrid product. Yes, but it will probably never rival Apple or Samsung. Probably not. Absolutely not. Vote 2 Votes





Panay goes on to add that if he "black and white" answered no to that question, he "would say that was accurate", but he also thinks that "it's misleading." And that, my dear friends and readers, is how you can use dozens of words without actually saying anything.

Let's try to make some sense of these statements





Look, I don't want to be too hard on Panos Panay because I realize it can indeed be "tricky" to answer clear and direct questions when... you don't want to, you're not allowed to, or whatever you might be working on is still in the early stages of development.





And while I'm obviously speculating here with zero inside knowledge, I believe Amazon is at least exploring some type of futuristic device derived from "traditional" phones and meant to complement existing mobile products if not actually replace them. Kind of how Surface products borrowed some of their capabilities from conventional laptops and tablets ahead of them to push their versatility to the next level.





Of course, both the "when" and the "how" elements of this potential Amazon project are likely to be kept under wraps for a while longer, but what I can tell you for sure is that the company will never follow the failed Fire Phone with another boring slab that doesn't bring anything new or revolutionary to the table.

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Not many people remember this in 2026 (and not many peopleto remember it), but in addition to tablets, e-book readers, smart speakers, wireless earbuds, digital media players, and home security cameras, Amazon once tried its hand at manufacturing Android-based smartphones.