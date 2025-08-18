Honor almost quadruples sales of foldables at the expense of Samsung in 2024
But how will 2025 numbers look, now that we have the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
2024 was a good year for foldables and especially great for Honor, as it turns out.
Data from Counterpoint Research shows that Honor has sold almost four times as many foldable smartphones last year as it did in 2023. Mind you, these are Europe stats and do not include clamshell flip phones – just book style foldables – but still, the numbers paint a pretty clear picture.
The Honor Magic V3 stands out at just 4.35 mm when open and around 9 mm folded. Honor used advanced materials in its construction, including Special Fiber for durability, Super Steel for a hinge rated at 500,000 folds, a reinforced inner screen coating, and a NanoCrystal Shield for the cover display.
Both the inner and outer OLED screens deliver a uniform experience, offering 402 PPI, LTPO technology with 1–120Hz refresh rates, and brightness above 1,000 nits. The crease remains visible but is less noticeable than on most foldables.
Overall, there's a 60% increase in foldable sales in Europe: people are adopting the new form factor, as it seems. Honor's market share skyrocketed from 11% to 34%, per Counterpoint Research data, while Samsung's market share took a significant blow and came down to 50% from the previous 73%.
The 2024 data, however, doesn't include the Galaxy Z Fold 7, as it was announced on July 9, 2025. This is a major upgrade and even though it has a shockingly smaller battery than many of its rivals (the Honor Magic V5 comes with a 6,100 mAh cell), the Z Fold 7 is a pretty popular phone. In fact, it's a record-breaking popularity we're talking about here.
So, the 2025 numbers will be very interesting: will Samsung be able to bite a larger market share? Or will Honor continue to smash everything in its way and multiply its success?
Data from Counterpoint Research shows that Honor has sold almost four times as many foldable smartphones last year as it did in 2023. Mind you, these are Europe stats and do not include clamshell flip phones – just book style foldables – but still, the numbers paint a pretty clear picture.
Honor's success has to do with their pretty cool (and incredibly potent) Magic V3, which was the slimmest foldable in the world for a while back when it materialized in 2024.
The Magic V3. | Image by PhoneArena
The Honor Magic V3 stands out at just 4.35 mm when open and around 9 mm folded. Honor used advanced materials in its construction, including Special Fiber for durability, Super Steel for a hinge rated at 500,000 folds, a reinforced inner screen coating, and a NanoCrystal Shield for the cover display.
Both the inner and outer OLED screens deliver a uniform experience, offering 402 PPI, LTPO technology with 1–120Hz refresh rates, and brightness above 1,000 nits. The crease remains visible but is less noticeable than on most foldables.
The triple rear camera system features a Sony IMX906 main sensor, a 40MP ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3.5x zoom. Powering the phone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with a 5,150 mAh battery.
What the stats say
Overall, there's a 60% increase in foldable sales in Europe: people are adopting the new form factor, as it seems. Honor's market share skyrocketed from 11% to 34%, per Counterpoint Research data, while Samsung's market share took a significant blow and came down to 50% from the previous 73%.
The 2024 data, however, doesn't include the Galaxy Z Fold 7, as it was announced on July 9, 2025. This is a major upgrade and even though it has a shockingly smaller battery than many of its rivals (the Honor Magic V5 comes with a 6,100 mAh cell), the Z Fold 7 is a pretty popular phone. In fact, it's a record-breaking popularity we're talking about here.
So, the 2025 numbers will be very interesting: will Samsung be able to bite a larger market share? Or will Honor continue to smash everything in its way and multiply its success?
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: