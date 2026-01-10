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Another Meta data breach exposes sensitive information of millions of Instagram users

If you’ve received a password reset email from Instagram, your data may have been stolen.

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Choosing a secure password and enabling two-factor authentication are crucial parts of protecting your social media accounts, but sometimes that’s not enough. Virtually every major tech company has been subject to data breaches, and Instagram appears to be the latest victim.

An Instagram data breach has revealed information about millions of users


A major data breach has revealed the sensitive information of 17.5 million Instagram users. According to information by antivirus software company Malwarebytes, the leaked data includes usernames, email addresses, phone numbers, physical addresses, and more.

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The compromised data is already offered on the dark web, meaning that cybercriminals may already be trying to abuse it. If you have received emails with password reset requests from Instagram recently, your data was probably exposed.

In an email to its customers, Malwarebytes said that it discovered the data breach during one of its routine dark web scans. The breach is related to a potential incident with an Instagram API exposure in 2024.

What should you do?



One of the results of the breach is that users are receiving several password reset request emails from Instagram. It is critical not to respond to the password reset notification if you haven’t made the request yourself. If you haven’t activated two-factor authentication for your Instagram account, it’s a good idea to do so.

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You should also change your Instagram password. If you use the same password for other accounts, it is a good idea to change it and start using unique passwords for every account you have. You can also check what devices are logged into your account in the Meta Account Center.

Have you received a suspicious password reset email from Instagram recently?
Yes
70.59%
No
25.49%
Not recently, but I’ve received one before
0%
I don’t use Instagram
3.92%
51 Votes


Meta still hasn’t released a statement about the incident, but that wouldn’t be the first time the company has faced problems related to data breaches. It is also unclear how the data was exposed and whether the affected users will be notified.

Good to know


I was among the people who received a surprising password reset request for my Instagram account. It’s not a surprise that it's related to a data breach, but I’m grateful that I know I’m not going crazy. Hopefully, Meta will do the right thing and will go public about how the breach happened and who was affected. I doubt things will go that way, but one can only hope for the best.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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